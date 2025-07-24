Palace suspends July 25 classes Metro Manila, other areas due to 'Dante,' 'Emong'

Residents of Barangay San Rafael, Noveleta, Cavite collect recyclable materials along the shoreline on July 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has suspended classes in Metro Manila and other areas on Friday, July 25, due to continuous rains brought by cyclones Dante and Emong, as well as the southwest monsoon.

Tropical Storm Dante has already exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but Typhoon Emong may make landfall in Pangasinan on Thursday night, July 24. The southwest monsoon rains continue to batter the rest of the country.

The Palace has suspended classes in the following provinces:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Sur

Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Tarlac

Pampanga

Laguna

Cavite

Babuyan Group of Islands

Batangas

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Rizal

Quezon

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Palawan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Meanwhile, government workers whose functions are not tied to essential services and disaster response are allowed to adopt an alternate work setting.

“Subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations, and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, non-vital government employees of such agencies and all other government employees in the same areas shall be on alternate work arrangement, either as part of the skeleton workforce or under a work from home arrangement,” the Palace order read.