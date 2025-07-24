Palace suspends July 25 classes Metro Manila, other areas due to 'Dante,' 'Emong'
MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has suspended classes in Metro Manila and other areas on Friday, July 25, due to continuous rains brought by cyclones Dante and Emong, as well as the southwest monsoon.
Tropical Storm Dante has already exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but Typhoon Emong may make landfall in Pangasinan on Thursday night, July 24. The southwest monsoon rains continue to batter the rest of the country.
The Palace has suspended classes in the following provinces:
- Metro Manila
- Ilocos Sur
- Benguet
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Occidental Mindoro
- Ilocos Norte
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Laguna
- Cavite
- Babuyan Group of Islands
- Batangas
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Rizal
- Quezon
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Palawan
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
Meanwhile, government workers whose functions are not tied to essential services and disaster response are allowed to adopt an alternate work setting.
“Subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations, and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, non-vital government employees of such agencies and all other government employees in the same areas shall be on alternate work arrangement, either as part of the skeleton workforce or under a work from home arrangement,” the Palace order read.
- Latest
- Trending