^

Headlines

Palace suspends July 25 classes Metro Manila, other areas due to 'Dante,' 'Emong'

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 8:32pm
Palace suspends July 25 classes Metro Manila, other areas due to 'Dante,' 'Emong'
Residents of Barangay San Rafael, Noveleta, Cavite collect recyclable materials along the shoreline on July 23, 2025.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace has suspended classes in Metro Manila and other areas on Friday, July 25, due to continuous rains brought by cyclones Dante and Emong, as well as the southwest monsoon.

Tropical Storm Dante has already exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but Typhoon Emong may make landfall in Pangasinan on Thursday night, July 24. The southwest monsoon rains continue to batter the rest of the country.  

The Palace has suspended classes in the following provinces: 

  • Metro Manila
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Benguet
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Occidental Mindoro
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Babuyan Group of Islands
  • Batangas
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • Rizal 
  • Quezon
  • Marinduque
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Romblon
  • Palawan 
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur 
  • Albay

Meanwhile, government workers whose functions are not tied to essential services and disaster response are allowed to adopt an alternate work setting. 

“Subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations, and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, non-vital government employees of such agencies and all other government employees in the same areas shall be on alternate work arrangement, either as part of the skeleton workforce or under a work from home arrangement,” the Palace order read.

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

WALANG PASOK

WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions for July 25

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Classes in several areas have been suspended for Friday, July 25, as the combined effects of Typhoon Emong (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is refusing to confirm reports that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had gone out...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up as Emong approaches Pangasinan
play

Signal No. 4 up as Emong approaches Pangasinan

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Signal No. 4 is up as Typhoon Emong (Co-May) lingers within the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, July...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC pauses decision on Duterte&rsquo;s request for temporary release
play

ICC pauses decision on Duterte’s request for temporary release

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has paused its decision on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release,...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

Torre confirms boxing match with Baste Duterte, but mayor sets conditions

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III confirmed that the charity boxing event between him and acting Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GSIS opens loan aid to 4 disaster-stricken areas in Metro Manila, Luzon

GSIS opens loan aid to 4 disaster-stricken areas in Metro Manila, Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The Government Service Insurance System has activated its emergency loan facility for members and pensioners in four areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents

Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
A state of calamity was declared over the entire province of Pampanga on Thursday, July 24.
Headlines
fbtw
Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather

Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25
play

Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Typhoon “Emong” may pick up a bit more strength before making landfall over La Union or Ilocos Sur early Friday,...
Headlines
fbtw
12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat

12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The inclement weather brought by various weather systems has left at least 12 people dead, according to the National Disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with