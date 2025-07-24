Romualdez wants red carpet fashion show scrapped as floods grip the nation

Staff at the House of Representatives undertake final preparations early Monday for the president's second State of the Nation Address, July 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — With floods inundating much of the country and over 30 areas under a state of calamity, Rep. Martin Romualdez said the government should scrap the glitzy red carpet fanfare held before the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a statement on Thursday, July 24, Romualdez stressed the need to “tone down” the opening of the 20th Congress and ceremonies before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s fourth SONA, which includes the often fashionable red carpet.

He described it as “out of touch” to show up in elaborate and particularly expensive Filipino attire on the red carpet runway when many communities have been submerged for days due to the torrential rains plaguing the country.

“In the past weeks, Typhoons Crising, [Tropical Storm] Dante, and [Typhoon] Emong have displaced families, destroyed livelihoods, and left many of our kababayan (countrymen) struggling to get back on their feet,” he said.

“It would be out of touch to maintain a show of pageantry while our people are still in recovery,” he added.

After Crising pummeled northern Luzon last week, two low pressure areas were quick to form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in a matter of days. These intensified to Emong and Dante over the past week.

But even as they had the strength of low pressure areas, the southwest monsoon (habagat) had already been causing most of the country’s rainy days.

Over 2.7 million persons have already been affected by the torrential rains, with around 230,000 displaced and seeking shelter in evacuation centers. A total of 12 individuals lost their lives to the calamity, with eight injured and eight missing, according to official disaster reports.

Romualdez, who hopes to retain his leadership position in the 20th Congress, said he requested that the Office of the Secretary General preserve formal SONA protocols while doing away with all the "spectacle."

That means no red carpet fanfare, fashion coverage and ceremonial staging — only if possible.

“We will still observe decorum and tradition, but without the spectacle. The red carpet will be used for its functional purpose, not as a platform for display,” he added.

Red carpet interviews at the SONA typically focus on government officials’ expectations for the presidential address, though questions about wardrobe choices are common given the celebrity presence in government ranks and political marriages.

Romualdez clarified that toning down the red carpet rites doesn’t mean members of the media can no longer speak with congressional members.

“This is not about restricting access or silencing anyone. It’s about setting the tone: focused, grounded and responsive,” he said.

“The opening of Congress is not a fashion event, it is a working session. Let’s begin it with the seriousness and humility our times demand,” he added.

The 20th Congress will officially convene on July 28 with leadership elections in both the House and Senate during the morning session, setting the stage for Marcos’ address to the nation that afternoon.