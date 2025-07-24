^

Headlines

Romualdez wants red carpet fashion show scrapped as floods grip the nation

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 5:16pm
Romualdez wants red carpet fashion show scrapped as floods grip the nation
Staff at the House of Representatives undertake final preparations early Monday for the president's second State of the Nation Address, July 24, 2023.
Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

MANILA, Philippines — With floods inundating much of the country and over 30 areas under a state of calamity, Rep. Martin Romualdez said the government should scrap the glitzy red carpet fanfare held before the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a statement on Thursday, July 24, Romualdez stressed the need to “tone down” the opening of the 20th Congress and ceremonies before President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s fourth SONA, which includes the often fashionable red carpet. 

He described it as “out of touch” to show up in elaborate and particularly expensive Filipino attire on the red carpet runway when many communities have been submerged for days due to the torrential rains plaguing the country.

“In the past weeks, Typhoons Crising, [Tropical Storm] Dante, and [Typhoon] Emong have displaced families, destroyed livelihoods, and left many of our kababayan (countrymen) struggling to get back on their feet,” he said.

“It would be out of touch to maintain a show of pageantry while our people are still in recovery,” he added. 

After Crising pummeled northern Luzon last week, two low pressure areas were quick to form within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in a matter of days. These intensified to Emong and Dante over the past week. 

But even as they had the strength of low pressure areas, the southwest monsoon (habagat) had already been causing most of the country’s rainy days. 

Over 2.7 million persons have already been affected by the torrential rains, with around 230,000 displaced and seeking shelter in evacuation centers. A total of 12 individuals lost their lives to the calamity, with eight injured and eight missing, according to official disaster reports.

Romualdez, who hopes to retain his leadership position in the 20th Congress, said he requested that the Office of the Secretary General preserve formal SONA protocols while doing away with all the "spectacle."

That means no red carpet fanfare, fashion coverage and ceremonial staging — only if possible.  

“We will still observe decorum and tradition, but without the spectacle. The red carpet will be used for its functional purpose, not as a platform for display,” he added.

Red carpet interviews at the SONA typically focus on government officials’ expectations for the presidential address, though questions about wardrobe choices are common given the celebrity presence in government ranks and political marriages.

Romualdez clarified that toning down the red carpet rites doesn’t mean members of the media can no longer speak with congressional members. 

“This is not about restricting access or silencing anyone. It’s about setting the tone: focused, grounded and responsive,” he said.

“The opening of Congress is not a fashion event, it is a working session. Let’s begin it with the seriousness and humility our times demand,” he added. 

The 20th Congress will officially convene on July 28 with leadership elections in both the House and Senate during the morning session, setting the stage for Marcos’ address to the nation that afternoon.

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

RED CARPET

SONA 2025
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is refusing to confirm reports that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had gone out...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte&rsquo;s fistfight dare
play

PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte’s fistfight dare

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III has accepted the fistfight challenge issued by Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara backs China&rsquo;s travel warning to students

VP Sara backs China’s travel warning to students

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has expressed support for China’s recent travel advisory, which cautioned its students about...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC pauses decision on Duterte&rsquo;s request for temporary release

ICC pauses decision on Duterte’s request for temporary release

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has paused its decision on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release,...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla gets flak for class, work suspension

Remulla gets flak for class, work suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
 Netizens and celebrities have slammed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla for using an informal tone and language in announcing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents

Pampanga declares state of calamity as floods affect 500,000 residents

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A state of calamity was declared over the entire province of Pampanga on Thursday, July 24.
Headlines
fbtw
Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather

Court work suspended on July 24 due to bad weather

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Despite the suspension, a skeletal workforce will remain in some courts to attend to urgent matters.
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25
play

Typhoon 'Emong' may intensify ahead of Ilocos landfall on July 25

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Typhoon “Emong” may pick up a bit more strength before making landfall over La Union or Ilocos Sur early Friday,...
Headlines
fbtw
12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat

12 people dead due to 'Crising,' 'Dante,' 'Emong,' habagat

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The inclement weather brought by various weather systems has left at least 12 people dead, according to the National Disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with