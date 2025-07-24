GSIS opens loan aid to 4 disaster-stricken areas in Metro Manila, Luzon

Gutter-deep flood is still seen on some roads in Kawit, Cavite on July 23, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has activated its emergency loan facility for members and pensioners in four areas placed under a state of calamity due to recent severe weather.

In a statement on Thursday, July 24, the GSIS said that the areas where it activated its emergency loan facility are in Cavite, Quezon City, Umingan in Pangasinan and Calumpit, Bulacan.

“This emergency loan is one way we can quickly respond to the needs of our members and pensioners affected by the recent calamities,” GSIS Officer-in-Charge Juliet Bautista said in a statement.

Eligible individuals in Umingan, Pangasinan, and Calumpit, Bulacan, can apply until Aug. 23, 2025. For Cavite and Quezon City, the availment period runs until Oct. 23, 2025.

The state government insurance agency said it also anticipates expanding the list of covered areas as more local government units (LGUs) submit their official calamity declarations, ensuring wider access to financial assistance.

Eligibility and how to apply. According to the GSIS, qualified members with existing emergency loans can borrow up to P40,000, while first-time borrowers may avail up to P20,000.

The loan features a low 6% annual interest, is payable over three years and has no processing fee.

To qualify, active members must:

Be working or residing in the declared calamity area

Be in active service and not on unpaid leave

Have no pending administrative or legal cases

Have paid at least six monthly premiums

Maintain a net take-home pay of at least P5000

Old-age and disability pensioners are also eligible, provided their net monthly pension, after loan amortization, is at least 25% of their gross pension.