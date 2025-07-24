^

Headlines

GSIS opens loan aid to 4 disaster-stricken areas in Metro Manila, Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 3:25pm
GSIS opens loan aid to 4 disaster-stricken areas in Metro Manila, Luzon
Gutter-deep flood is still seen on some roads in Kawit, Cavite on July 23, 2025
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has activated its emergency loan facility for members and pensioners in four areas placed under a state of calamity due to recent severe weather.

In a statement on Thursday, July 24, the GSIS said that the areas where it activated its emergency loan facility are in Cavite, Quezon City, Umingan in Pangasinan and Calumpit, Bulacan.

“This emergency loan is one way we can quickly respond to the needs of our members and pensioners affected by the recent calamities,” GSIS Officer-in-Charge Juliet Bautista said in a statement. 

Eligible individuals in Umingan, Pangasinan, and Calumpit, Bulacan, can apply until Aug. 23, 2025. For Cavite and Quezon City, the availment period runs until Oct. 23, 2025.

The state government insurance agency said it also anticipates expanding the list of covered areas as more local government units (LGUs) submit their official calamity declarations, ensuring wider access to financial assistance.

Eligibility and how to apply. According to the GSIS, qualified members with existing emergency loans can borrow up to P40,000, while first-time borrowers may avail up to P20,000. 

The loan features a low 6% annual interest, is payable over three years and has no processing fee.

To qualify, active members must:

  • Be working or residing in the declared calamity area
  • Be in active service and not on unpaid leave
  • Have no pending administrative or legal cases
  • Have paid at least six monthly premiums
  • Maintain a net take-home pay of at least P5000

Old-age and disability pensioners are also eligible, provided their net monthly pension, after loan amortization, is at least 25% of their gross pension.

BULACAN

GOVERNMENT SERVICE INSURANCE SYSTEM

GSIS

PANGASINAN

QUEZON CITY

STATE OF CALAMITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is refusing to confirm reports that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had gone out...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Did Philippines 'come right back' to US after Trump&rsquo;s return?

Fact check: Did Philippines 'come right back' to US after Trump’s return?

By Camille Diola | 9 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the Philippines "came right back" to the United States after...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte&rsquo;s fistfight dare
play

PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte’s fistfight dare

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III has accepted the fistfight challenge issued by Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;They didn&rsquo;t know what they were doing&rsquo;: Trump blasts Duterte-era diplomacy
play

‘They didn’t know what they were doing’: Trump blasts Duterte-era diplomacy

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
In the first-ever meeting between US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trump took a swipe...
Headlines
fbtw
US ammo facility in Subic Bay could build world's largest stockpile, says Trump
play

US ammo facility in Subic Bay could build world's largest stockpile, says Trump

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
United States President Donald Trump is optimistic that the US and the Philippines will amass "more ammunition than any...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Emong&rsquo; intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
(9th update) Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 24

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads amid 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 24

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is actively providing updates on the condition of Metro Manila's...
Headlines
fbtw
July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Heavy to torrential rains may continue drenching much of Luzon on Thursday, July 24, as Severe Tropical Storm Emong and an...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with