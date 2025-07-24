^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 25

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 2:40pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 25
Students wade through floodwaters along the corner of Taft Avenue and UN Avenue in Manila on July 21, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Classes in several areas have been suspended for Friday, July 25, as the combined effects of Typhoon Emong (international name: Co-may), Tropical Storm Dante (Francisco) and the southwest monsoon or habagat continue to bring heavy rains across the country.

As of 1 p.m., typhoon Emong was last spotted around 175 kilometers west of Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour near the center. 

Further north is Dante, whose last location is estimated over 700 km east of northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, according to the state weather bureau's latest bulletin for the tropical storm at 11 a.m.

Below is a running list of class and/or government work suspensions confirmed for Friday:

Class suspensions

 

Metro Manila

  • Malabon City - all levels, public and private
  • Muntinlupa City - all levels, public and private
  • Navotas City - all levels, public and private, face-to-face classes 

Region I 

  • Pangasinan - all levels, public and private

Region IV-A

  • Silang - all levels, public and private 

