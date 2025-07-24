^

Headlines

LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 24

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 7:44am
LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 24
Motorists and commuters wade through floodwaters along España Boulevard, Manila following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon on July 22, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Emong, combined with the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), continues to bring heavy rainfall across Metro Manila. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is actively providing updates on the condition of the cities' roads.

The MMDA has flagged flooded roads and indicated whether they are passable, specifying the types of vehicles allowed.

As of 7:00 a.m. on July 24, here is the list of flooded roads and their current status:

Passable to all vehicles

Manila City

  • Roxas Blvd P. Gil Service Road: Gutter deep (8 inches)

  • Taft Avenue from Nakpil to Padre Faura Northbound: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Malabon City

  • Don Basilio Bautista, Brgy. Hulong Duhat: Below gutter deep (2 inches)

  • Rizal Avenue Extension near Malabon City Hall: Gutter deep (13 inches)

Parañaque City

  • Dr. A. Santos corner Victor Medina: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Valenzuela City

  • MacArthur Highway, BDO, Wilcon: Below gutter deep (2 inches)

Roads that have subsided

Manila City

  • Taft/UN Northbound in front of NBI: Subsided as of 6:47 a.m.

Parañaque City

  • Dr. A. Santos Avenue - Canaynay Avenue, Lianas: Subsided as of 6:00 a.m.

Not passable to all vehicles

Parañaque City

  • Dr. A. Santos Avenue in front of SM Sucat: Knee deep to waist deep (19-37 inches) - Not passable to all types of vehicles

 Refresh this page for updates.

HABAGAT

MMDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte&rsquo;s fistfight dare
play

PNP chief Torre accepts Baste Duterte’s fistfight dare

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicholas Torre III has accepted the fistfight challenge issued by Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;They didn&rsquo;t know what they were doing&rsquo;: Trump blasts Duterte-era diplomacy
play

‘They didn’t know what they were doing’: Trump blasts Duterte-era diplomacy

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
In the first-ever meeting between US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trump took a swipe...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla gets flak for class, work suspension

Remulla gets flak for class, work suspension

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
 Netizens and celebrities have slammed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla for using an informal tone and language in announcing...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

Duterte left ICC cell? Sara mum

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is refusing to confirm reports that her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, had gone out...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump: We get along with China

Trump: We get along with China

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump said at a meeting with President Marcos that he is “getting along with China well”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Most Filipino online gamblers want regulation, not ban &ndash; study

Most Filipino online gamblers want regulation, not ban – study

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
A majority of Filipino online gamblers favor stricter regulation over a nationwide ban on gambling platforms, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos gets US tariff cut by 1%

Marcos gets US tariff cut by 1%

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
After a series of negotiations capped by President Marcos’ official visit to the United States, the Trump administration...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH: Dredging projects to be centralized

DPWH: Dredging projects to be centralized

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
As part of efforts to boost flood-control measures and address long-neglected river maintenance, the Department of Public...
Headlines
fbtw
Torre accepts Baste&rsquo;s fistfight challenge

Torre accepts Baste’s fistfight challenge

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
A few days after witnessing boxing icon Manny Pacquiao fight Mexican Mario Barrios in Las Vegas, Nevada, Filipinos might see...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with