LIST: Passable Metro Manila roads despite 'Emong', habagat floods as of July 24

Motorists and commuters wade through floodwaters along España Boulevard, Manila following heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon on July 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Emong, combined with the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), continues to bring heavy rainfall across Metro Manila. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is actively providing updates on the condition of the cities' roads.

The MMDA has flagged flooded roads and indicated whether they are passable, specifying the types of vehicles allowed.

As of 7:00 a.m. on July 24, here is the list of flooded roads and their current status:

Passable to all vehicles

Manila City

Roxas Blvd P. Gil Service Road: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Taft Avenue from Nakpil to Padre Faura Northbound: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Malabon City

Don Basilio Bautista, Brgy. Hulong Duhat: Below gutter deep (2 inches)

Rizal Avenue Extension near Malabon City Hall: Gutter deep (13 inches)

Parañaque City

Dr. A. Santos corner Victor Medina: Gutter deep (8 inches)

Valenzuela City

MacArthur Highway, BDO, Wilcon: Below gutter deep (2 inches)

Roads that have subsided

Manila City

Taft/UN Northbound in front of NBI: Subsided as of 6:47 a.m.

Parañaque City

Dr. A. Santos Avenue - Canaynay Avenue, Lianas: Subsided as of 6:00 a.m.

Not passable to all vehicles

Parañaque City

Dr. A. Santos Avenue in front of SM Sucat: Knee deep to waist deep (19-37 inches) - Not passable to all types of vehicles

Refresh this page for updates.