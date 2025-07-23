DepEd sees longest class suspension for the year as habagat rains lash Philippines

Students walk across the gutter-deep flood along the corner of Taft and UN Avenues in Manila following a heavy downpour brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon on Monday, July 21, 2025. The city of Manila on Monday suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools starting at 12 noon.

MANILA, Philippines — Face-to-face classes have been suspended in over 20,000 public schools nationwide since Monday as rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) continue to pummel the country — the longest class suspension for the school year so far.

Data from the Department of Education's disaster risk reduction service shared Wednesday, July 23, show that around 24,648 schools across 16 regions cancelled in-person learning on Wednesday — higher than the over 19,000 that suspended classes on Tuesday and below the 26,000 on Monday.

The four days of class suspensions mark the longest stretch since the school year began on June 16, 2025 — a class opening date that came as a result of DepEd's and the education sector's push to return to the traditional June-March school calendar.

At least 131 schools are currently serving as evacuation centers to house residents displaced by rising floodwaters, with more than half of these (84) located in the National Capital Region.

Classroom damage mounts

The heavy downpour has also destroyed school infrastructure. According to DepEd's situation report, at least 531 classrooms are "reported totally damaged." Meanwhile, 540 have major damages and 1,794 have minor damages.

Most of the damaged classrooms are in Region I and CAR.

The DepEd unit said in its situation report that it is closely monitoring the impact of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Depression Dante on schools across the country. "Despite these disruptions, several Schools Division Offices have implemented Structured Alternative Learning Delivery Modes to maintain learning continuity," it added.

DepEd response. DepEd says it has instructed field offices and schools to activate contingency plans for potential flooding and landslides, and to secure learning materials, school records, and essential equipment to prevent their damage.

The department is also coordinating with all disaster risk councils and has already initiated the release of response funds to affected schools to begin their cleaning and clearing operations, the report read.

There are currently two tropical cyclones within the Philippines' area of responsibility (PAR): Tropical Storm Dante and Tropical Depression Emong.

State weather bureau PAGASA has warned that these two weather disturbances may further strengthen the southwest monsoon.

Dante is forecast to leave PAR by Thursday morning, July 25, with Emong likely to exit by Sunday, July 27.

— with reports by Dominique Flores