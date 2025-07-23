^

Philippine Army: Over 4,000 troops, reservists on standby for rescue amid habagat rains

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 5:00pm
Army reservists, led by 1st Lt. Ronnie Liang, conduct relief operations in San Mateo, Rizal for families affected by the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and successive tropical cyclones on July 22, 2025.
Philippine Army / Released

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4,000 Philippine Army soldiers and reservists nationwide are on standby to respond to those affected by heavy rains and flooding caused by tropical depression Dante and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

In a statement on Wednesday, July 23, the Philippine Army said it was "stepping up" its rescue efforts across parts of Metro Manila and Luzon that have been drenched by heavy monsoon rains since the start of the week. 

At least 15 humanitarian assistance and disaster response teams made of 158 personnel from the 2nd, 5th and 7th infantry divisions are "actively conducting rescue and relief operations" within their assigned areas, the Army said. 

"Meanwhile, a nationwide standby force of 593 [humanitarian assistance and disaster response] teams—totaling 4,434 soldiers, reservists, and Civilian Active Auxiliary members remains ready to respond to emergencies," it added.

Army rescue teams have so far rescued 76 people from rising floodwaters since July 21, including 70 residents trapped in Barangay Santo Domingo, Quezon City, and six people in Tumana, Marikina.

The military deployed two Light Urban Search and Rescue teams, four military trucks and six rubber boats for the Quezon City rescue, while a separate rescue team handled the Marikina rescue.

The Army earlier said it has also tapped its reservists to help in the repacking and distribution of relief goods in Pampanga and Palawan.

"The Philippine Army is committed to protecting and assisting Filipinos affected by these severe weather conditions. Army troops will continue to work closely with local government units and volunteers to ensure timely rescue and relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the calamity," the statement by Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala read. 

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council show over 1.4 million Filipinos have been affected by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), tropical cyclone Crising and a low pressure area. 

The NDRRMC defines "affected" individuals as those who have suffered injury, illness, displacement, or direct damage to their homes, livelihoods, and other assets due to a disaster.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced yesterday that it had activated all nine EDCA sites to be used as staging grounds for the preparation and distribution of relief packages. 

