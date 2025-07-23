^

US ammo facility in Subic Bay could build world's largest stockpile, says Trump

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 2:21pm
US President Donald Trump welcomes Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2025.
AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

MANILA, Philippines — United States President Donald Trump is optimistic that the US and the Philippines will amass "more ammunition than any country has ever had" through a proposed ammunition manufacturing hub at Subic Bay, the site of a former American naval base.

Trump said this at his first face-to-face meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the White House on Tuesday, July 22, where the two leaders discussed expanding military cooperation amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

"It's very important. Otherwise, we wouldn't have approved it," Trump told reporters during a free-wheeling press conference alongside Marcos.

"We're going to end up in a few months, we'll have more ammunition than any country has ever had," Trump said, adding that this includes "all the speedy missiles... the slow ones, the accurate ones, the ones that are slightly less accurate."

The US' House of Representatives passed a defense spending bill in July directing officials to study the feasibility of establishing the "joint ammunition manufacturing facility" at Subic Bay.  

The proposed facility would store ammunition stockpiles and "related materials" needed to produce explosives and ammunition.  

For the US, the planned construction of the ammunition hub in the Philippines solves its problem of not having a "forward stage ammunition manufacturing facility in the Indo-Pacific," according to the June 16 report by the American lawmakers. 

For the Philippines, however, it would be a major shift from its decision to expel American forces from Subic and other bases in 1991.  

Marcos described the proposed ammunition plant as being part of the Philippines' "self-reliance defense program" that would help the country "stand on our own two feet." 

"The reason that we have encouraged more interaction with the United States is because it is necessary," Marcos added, noting the Philippines' increased engagements with other like-minded countries, including those from Europe. 

Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier said Manila was "open" to the construction of the US ammunition facility because it offers "a combination of both defense and economic cooperation" that would create jobs. 

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro has also welcomed the proposal for its projected commercial benefits, but clarified on Tuesday that the government will review the plan as a "business proposal." 

"[It] is on a business case basis, being foreign direct investment," Teodoro said, adding that they will have "more to report" after the review.

Already, Teodoro projects the ammunition hub will employ about 200 to 300 "highly technical people." 

The planned ammunitions hub falls within the scope of the US and the Philippines' March 28 joint statement on defense industrial cooperation, which listed "ammunition components / energetics" as a priority area.

Potential risks. Fisher group PAMALAKAYA earlier criticized the proposed ammunition hub, saying its presence would pose a threat to Filipino fishers and "make us a target" of "US rival countries." 

The planned facility will be constructed in Subic Bay in Zambales, within the US-backed Luzon Economic Corridor, but also facing the South China Sea.

"We have expelled US military bases and troops before. We can’t see any reason why it is strengthening its military presence in our country, but to set the stage for provocative operations against China," Fernando Hicap, chairperson of PAMALAKAYA, said in a June 30 statement.

Scientist group AGHAM has also opposed the facility, citing environmental destruction and health impacts from past US military presence in Subic Bay, including documented cases of children who died after exposure to toxic waste.

In the same Tuesday press conference, Marcos said the actions the country is taking for the modernization of its military are a "response to the circumstances that surround the situation around the South China Sea."

Marcos added that the Philippines does not see a need to balance its relations between the US and China — the world's two superpowers.

This is "simply because our foreign policy is an independent one," he added. 

"We are essentially concerned with the defense of our territory and the exercise of our sovereign rights," Marcos said.

"Now, whether we do this not alone, we need to do this with our partners. And again, our strongest partner is — has always been the United States," the Philippine president added.

Trump interjected: "And I don't mind if he gets along with China, because we're getting along with China very well. We have a very good relationship."

