Palace halts SONA prep after viral photos stir backlash

In Manila, workers put up posters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address amid southwest monsoon rains on July 22, 20225.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace ordered the suspension of State of the Nation (SONA) preparations amid public backlash at viral photos showing workers installing posters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during heavy southwest monsoon rains.

The photos, taken by The STAR’s Edd Gumban, show Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) workers clad in raincoats putting up posters of Marcos smiling. The pictures have amassed over 24,000 reactions on the Philippine Star’s Facebook post. Its sister company, Philstar.com, also posted the photos, amassing more than 10,000 reactions.

“The President is dismayed by reports that government personnel are putting up SONA-related materials in public areas while many communities are battling heavy flooding. Let me be clear: all SONA-related preparations are hereby ordered immediately suspended,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement to reporters on Tuesday, July 22.

“The Department of Public Works and Highways, along with all concerned agencies, must put full attention and exclusive focus on flood response and relief operations,” he added.

The Palace, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, had already announced the suspension of government work and classes on Tuesday in areas affected by heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and other weather systems.

Manila, where the photos were taken, is included in the list of areas where government work is suspended.Only agencies who are responsible for vital and health services, as well as those in disaster preparedness and responses, are expected to be working on the day that the photos were taken.

Marcos is set to deliver his fourth SONA on Monday , July 28.