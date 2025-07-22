^

Power outages hit 118,000 Meralco households, most in Metro Manila

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 12:09pm
Power outages hit 118,000 Meralco households, most in Metro Manila
Floodwater flows into houses in Project 4, Quezon City, following a heavy downpour on Monday, July 21, 2025 due to the southwest monsoon.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — About 118,000 households are experiencing power outages due to heavy monsoon rains and flooding, according to Meralco. 

The electric power distributor said on Tuesday, July 22, that severe flooding has caused widespread disruptions, with about nine out of 10 affected households residing in Metro Manila, Meralco Vice President Joe Zaldarriaga said.

The figure is down from 167,000 households reported without power at 7 a.m., with 98% of those outages occurring in flood-affected areas. Some households in Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon have also lost power. 

Zaldarriaga said in an interview over DZMM Teleradyo that Meralco is currently facing difficulties restoring power in some areas nearly submerged by floodwaters. 

He explained that Meralco's electricians and linemen cannot wade through floodwaters to attempt repairs because the combination of water and electricity poses serious electrocution risks to both workers and residents.

“Medyo ang kalaban namin ngayon ay baha dahil hindi pwede pumasok sa area and magrestore ng power hanggang may mataas na tubig na baha because, of course, first and foremost [ang] safety ng kababayan natin doon sa lugar,” he added.  

(Our main challenge right now is the flooding because we can't enter the area and restore power while floodwaters remain high because, of course, first and foremost, the safety of our fellow citizens in that area.)

Zaldarriaga assured Meralco customers that crews are continuously working to restore electricity as floodwaters recede. He asked for patience from affected households, saying that the company prioritizes community safety above all.

“Hopefully itong 118,000 na customers without power maunawaan yung sitwasyon namin, para na rin sa kaligtasan nila to,” he said.  

(Hopefully, the 118,000 customers still without power will understand our situation, this is also for their safety.)

Power could return to half of the affected households if flooding clears faster than expected, Meralco added.

“Ang pagbabalik ng kuryente as far as the protocol is concerned uunahin namin ang kaligtasan ng community. Pangalawa na lang ‘yung pagbalik ng kuryente,” Zaldarriaga said. 

(When it comes to restoring power, as far as the protocol is concerned, we will prioritize the safety of the community first. Restoring electricity will only come second.)

The power distributor also reminded customers to shut off circuit breakers in flood-affected homes and to wear rubber gloves when unplugging devices or working with electrical wires and connectors.

For any power outages and electricity concerns, Meralco households could reach out to its official social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. 

Customers can also text concerns to 0920-9716211 or 0917-5516211, or call 16211 for assistance.

Here is a live list of flooded areas in Metro Manila. 

ELECTRICITY

HABAGAT

MERALCO

POWER OUTAGE
