Marcos secures US backing over South China Sea ahead of Trump meeting

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 8:43am
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth welcomes President of the Philippines Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos (L) during an honor cordon welcoming ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on July 21, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be heading to his first meeting with United States President Donald Trump with clear assurances from top US officials that Washington will continue to honor its defense treaty with the Philippines and remain committed to "real deterrence" in the South China Sea.

Marcos is the first Southeast Asian leader to meet Trump and will be speaking to him with at least two thorny issues plaguing the Philippine side: the US' imposition of higher tariffs than originally promised and the deportations of Filipino workers in the US amid Trump's crackdown on immigrants.

But on the issue of the South China Sea, Marcos enters the White House having secured explicit commitments Monday that America's mutual defense treaty extends to Philippine forces "anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea," according to his bilateral meeting with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"Our storied alliance has never been stronger or more essential than it is today and together we remain committed to the Mutual Defense Treaty," Hegseth told Marcos during their meeting on Monday, adding that this pact covers armed attacks anywhere in the region.

"We do not seek confrontation, but we are and will be ready and resolute," the US defense chief said, according to a transcript by the Pentagon uploaded online. Hegseth added that both nations must "forge a strong shield of real deterrence for peace, ensuring the long-term security and prosperity for our nations."

Defense ties stable

Amid reported plans by the US to pull back troops from its allied countries elsewhere, Hegseth hailed what he sees as rapid progress in the Philippines' and the US' military cooperation since Trump took office in January. He cited "the largest and most sophisticated exercise Balikatan ever conducted" and the Philippines' historic participation in Australia's Talisman Saber exercise. 

The Pentagon is also "deploying new cutting-edge missiles and unmanned systems and revitalizing our defense industrial bases," he added.

Marcos, meanwhile, said the Philippines' alliance with the US is critical to preserving peace "in the entire Indo-Pacific region," not just the South China Sea. 

He praised recent joint exercises with Washington, saying Philippine military personnel reported they "have learned a lot about how to operate together" with US and regional forces.

"We must continue to evolve that relationship as the circumstances, the context in which we operate has evolved," Marcos said, noting "changing geopolitical forces" are affecting the region.

On the same day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately met with Marcos to reinforce the "ironclad United States-Philippines Alliance" to maintain peace and stability in the region, according to a readout by the US State Department.

Marcos and Rubio "reaffirmed their shared commitment to deterrence and reinforcing freedoms of navigation and overflight in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," it added.

Uncertainty, disagreements over Trump policies. US allies have grown increasingly wary of Trump's unpredictable approach to alliances and the US' broader foreign policy. Under Trump, the US has demanded that its allies like Japan and South Korea raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP — higher than NATO requirements — while imposing fresh tariffs that have rattled export-dependent Asian economies.

Key allies have publicly expressed opposition to these demands. Tokyo earlier canceled a planned July meeting of US and Japanese defense and foreign ministers, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese publicly rejected Washington's defense spending demands.  

Unlike other regional partners, the Philippines appears to have so far avoided such friction with its only treaty ally. 

Marcos' upcoming meeting with Trump on Tuesday (DC time) — his third time in the White House overall — comes around a week before a 20% US tariff on all goods coming from the Philippines takes effect — a levy higher than what the US initially imposed (17%) when Trump made his "Liberation Day" announcement in April.  

