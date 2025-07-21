Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for Tuesday, July 22
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have suspended classes in public and private schools for Tuesday, July 22, due to the persistent rains brought by the southwest monsoon and two low-pressure areas.
PAGASA is currently monitoring two low-pressure areas within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). This comes on top of the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, which has currently been the main cause of heavy downpour.
According to the 4 p.m. advisory on Monday, July 21, the first low-pressure area is 1,220 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon, while the second low-pressure area is located 405 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.
An orange rainfall warning has also been issued over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas and Rizal, indicating intense rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters.
Due to this, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has announced class suspensions for the following areas based on the Office of Civil Defense and Cabinet’s recommendations:
- Metro Manila
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Pangasinan
- Tarlac
- Occidental Mindoro
Provincial and local governments have also announced class suspensions in separate advisories.
Below is a running list of class suspensions made by the local government:
National Capital Region
- Malabon - in-person and online
- Manila - all levels, public and private; in-person only
- Marikina City - all levels, public and private; in-person and online
- Mandaluyong - all levels, public and private
- Valenzuela City - all levels, public and private; online and in-person
- Caloocan City - all levels, public and private
Region I (Ilocos)
- Pangasinan
- Calasiao - all levels, public and private
Region III (Central Luzon)
- Bulacan
- Malolos City - all levels, public and private
- Pulilan - all levels, public and private
- Pampanga
- San Simon - all levels, public and private; in-person only
- Sto. Tomas - all levels, public and private; in-person only
Region IV-A (Calabarzon)
- Cavite
- General Emilio Aguinaldo - all levels, public and private
- Alfonso - all levels, public and private; in-person only
- Indang - all levels, public and private
- Maragondon - all levels, public and private; in-person only
- Naic - all levels, public and private
- Batangas
- Rizal - all levels, public and private
- Laguna - all levels, public and private
Region V (Bicol)
- Camarines Sur
- Bula - all levels, public and private
Some LGUs have also suspended work in government offices but required essential personnel to report, in line with the DILG advisory.
The agency also said that heads of offices and companies will determine whether work will be suspended or not.
Refer to your local government unit’s official platforms for specific announcements and updates.
Please refresh this page for updates.
