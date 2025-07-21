^

Pasig court denies bail for Quiboloy, KOJC co-accused in trafficking case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 6:45pm
Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faces senators for the first time during the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasig Regional Trial Court has denied the bail petition of detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy and several officers of the church he founded, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), citing strong evidence of guilt in a qualified human trafficking case.

In a 23-page order dated July 20, Pasig RTC Branch 159 rejected the separate bail petitions filed by Quiboloy and co-accused Sylvia Cemañes, Paulene Canada, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada and Ingrid Canada.

The court said the charges involve qualified trafficking in persons, a non-bailable offense punishable by life imprisonment. It ruled that the prosecution had successfully shown strong evidence of guilt, making bail not a matter of right.

Quiboloy, who is facing charges for sexual abuse and labor exploitation, had argued that the complainants were voluntary members of KOJC and that the abuse claims were implausible. He also claimed he was not a flight risk.

His co-accused cited insufficient evidence, uncorroborated claims, or a lack of direct involvement in the alleged crimes to justify their petitions for bail.

However, the court found that Quiboloy, as KOJC's leader, allegedly exploited individuals under religious pretexts, while the co-accused played “distinct but interconnected roles” in the alleged trafficking.

The court also noted an “implied conspiracy” among the accused.

“At this juncture, the prosecution has sufficiently shown that the evidence of guilt against all the accused is strong on the two crimes of qualified human trafficking committed by a syndicate,” the court said. “Given these pieces of evidence... which establish a great presumption of guilt for purposes of bail, the Court must deny their petitions for bail.”

Defense to seek reconsideration

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon, said they would file a motion for reconsideration.

“We will try to raise in our MR several crucial exculpating points or matters which came out on cross-examination of the private complainant but were never discussed nor hinted at in the order,” Torreon said.

“We will also request the honorable court to take a second look at the order denying bail as there are a number of findings of fact therein which were never included in the oral testimony of the private complainant,” he added.

Background of the case. The qualified human trafficking case was filed by former KOJC members who accused Quiboloy and his co-accused of abuse involving sexual exploitation and forced labor under the guise of religious practice.

