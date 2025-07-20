â€˜Filipinos won!â€™: Marcos lauds Pacquiaoâ€™s fight vs Barrios

^

Headlines

‘Filipinos won!’: Marcos lauds Pacquiao’s fight vs Barrios

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 7:06pm
Mario Barrios (left) and Manny Pacquiao ended their title fight with both hands raised -- but neither was a winner.
Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised boxer and former senator Manny Pacquiao for his performance in the match against Mexican fighter Mario Barrios on Sunday, July 20.

Marcos said that Pacquiao gave the Filipinos “something greater than a win,” which is “pride and unity.

“At 46, up against a younger and bigger opponent, he reminded the world that the Filipino spirit never backs down,” Marcos said in a statement on Sunday.

“Salamat, People’s Champ. We’ll be ready when that rematch comes,” he added.

The bout between Pacquiao and Barrios, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, ended in a majority draw after 12 rounds. 

Two judges scored the fight 114-114, while one gave Barrios a narrow edge at 115-113, leaving neither boxer with the victory. 

At 46 years old, Pacquiao, a former eight-division world champion, returned to the ring after nearly four years away and faced Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion.

After the fight, both Barrios and Pacquiao expressed their willingness to conduct a rematch. 

