Bersamin, Estrella, Remulla tapped as caretakers as Marcos flies to Washington

MANILA, Philippines — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, along with two other Cabinet officials, will serve as the country’s caretakers while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. travels to the United States.

In an interview with reporters on Sunday, July 20, Bersamin said that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III will join him as the designated caretakers of the country during President Marcos’ trip to the United States.

“The orders of the President is to continue the work while he's away. Anyway, we keep in constant communication with him during all the time that he is away from the country,” Bersamin said.

When asked if Marcos had specific instructions, Bersamin replied: "There's no need for him to give specific [instructions] because each of us, including the other Cabinet secretaries, we are all aware of what the President has set for us to do. So we will just leave it at that. Everybody continues to function 100 percent. That's the desire of the President all the time."

Marcos left on Sunday, July 20, for an official visit to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

One of the discussions Trump and Marcos will tackle will be the 20% tariff currently imposed on Filipino goods entering the US.

Bersamin said that the president may include insights from his discussions in Washington in his upcoming fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28.

"We can expect that. If he wants to include that, if there is anything worth reporting, we can expect it," Bersamin said.