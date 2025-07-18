Reminder: July 27 is a holiday for INC founding anniversary

An undated file photo of a gathering of members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo.

MANILA, Philippines — This coming July 27, Sunday, is a special non-working holiday in commemoration of the founding anniversary of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared the holiday earlier in 2024.

The proclamation aims to “give the members of Iglesia ni Cristo the full opportunity to participate in the occasion.”

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by the law, do hereby declare Sunday, 27 July 2025, a special (non-working) day throughout the country,” Proclamation No. 729 read.

The Philippine Statistics Authority estimated that there are around 2.8 million INC members in the country as of 2020.