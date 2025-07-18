^

Trump and Marcos to talk tariffs, defense during US visit

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 5:58pm
A composite photo of US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the tariffs that Washington imposed on Manila.

Marcos is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington, D.C. on July 20, marking the first-ever meeting between a sitting ASEAN head of state and the former U.S. president.

“During the visit, the two leaders will discuss closer cooperation in economic, defense and security matters of common interest. As you are all aware, the President’s official visit also aims to address the US tariff proposed to be levied on Philippine exports,” said Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Raquel Solano in a Palace briefing on Friday, July 18.   

“The two presidents are also expected to discuss regional and international issues of common concern and how to further strengthen people-to-people ties,” she added. 

The Philippines has already sent a delegation of trade officials to the US to discuss the tariffs, hoping to achieve an agreeable bilateral trade agreement. 

When Trump announced his first round of tariffs, much to the shock and bewilderment of the international community, the Philippines got a 17% tariff. This was one of the lower tariff rates.

However, Trump has since raised this tariff to 20%, the same rate as many other Southeast Asian nations. 

“We will continue to underscore that for the Philippines to be a truly strong partner for the United States, we need to be stronger economically as well,” Solano said. 

More than tariffs  

Marcos will also invite Trump to the ASEAN Summit in 2026. The Philippines will chair the annual summit in 2026, hosting the international meet in the country. Leaders from the ASEAN region and other major heads of states are expected to attend. 

On top of trade uncertainties and future meetings, Marcos and Trump will discuss defense matters, including the West Philippine Sea. 

Trump and Marcos will meet on June 22 at the White House. 

In addition to meeting with Trump, Marcos is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on June 21.

Several US businesses have also sought a meeting with Marcos, although the DFA has yet to disclose who they are. 

Marcos will bring a handful of cabinet secretaries, namely: DFA Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Trade and Investments Christina Roque Secretary, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Acting Presidential Communications Secretary Dave Gomez, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go and, Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

