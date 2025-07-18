'Crising' leaves over 1,000 stranded in ports nationwide â€” PCG

'Crising' leaves over 1,000 stranded in ports nationwide — PCG

Over a hundred individuals are stranded at a port in Zamboanga City due to sea travel suspension from the effects of the southwest monsoon (Habagat) and tropical depression Crising, July 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Crising left more than 1,000 passengers stranded across 37 ports nationwide Friday, July 18, as it barreled toward northern Luzon.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported 1,024 passengers, drivers and helpers were stranded in ports nationwide, along with 348 rolling cargoes, 50 vessels and 45 motorbancas, between 8 a.m. and noon Friday. Another 35 vessels and 12 motorbancas took shelter in ports across six regions.

In Eastern Visayas, at least 696 passengers were stranded across seven ports, including Palompon, San Juan, Maasin, Benit, Liloan, Magallanes/Triana and Padre Burgos. Southwestern Mindanao saw 117 passengers, drivers and helpers stranded.

The rest are stranded in ports across Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Southern Visayas.

Storm approaching northern Luzon

State weather bureau PAGASA has placed northern and central Luzon under tropical cyclone wind signals as Crising moves north-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour. The storm's center was located 135 kilometers east-northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as of 1 p.m. Friday.

PAGASA forecasters said landfall over mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands was possible Friday afternoon or evening. The storm will then move west-northwestward, traversing extreme northern Luzon before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility Saturday afternoon. — Cristina Chi