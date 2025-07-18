^

'Rigged' gambling platforms committing estafa, says CICC chief

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 12:02pm
Undated photo shows an individual gambling online.
Tory Ho / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Players of unlicensed online gambling platforms may be considered victims of large-scale estafa, according to the executive director of the government's anti-cybercrime center, who warned that influencers promoting these apps or websites could face criminal charges. 

Amid growing concern over the unchecked spread of online gambling platforms, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Executive Director Renato Paraiso said they have reason to believe several of these gaming apps or websites are deliberately rigged — making players victims of syndicated estafa, a non-bailable offense.

"If these are rigged and can be manipulated, then everyone who plays with these platforms are victims of estafa, and we can file cases of large-scale estafa or syndicated estafa," Paraiso said during an interview on ANC's Headstart on Friday, July 18.

Paraiso said influencers promoting these illegal platforms could be charged as co-principals in syndicated or large-scale estafa cases, along with violations under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and illegal gambling laws.

The CICC chief said he has requested the blocking of 19 gaming websites and submitted the names of 19 influencers to social media platforms for takedown over their promotion of gambling platforms not registered with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The anti-cybercrime center earlier sent warnings to these influencers and gave them a deadline last week to stop promoting illegal gambling apps or websites. Paraiso said while most or "90 percent" have complied, "there are still some that are very defiant."

"So we sent out both requests to the social media platforms... to take down the contents and the channels and the pages of these defiant ones," Paraiso said.

"We have also written to these individuals and groups to [ask them to] explain why the government should not file cases against them," Paraiso added. 

High-earning promoters 

Influencers promoting illegal gambling sites earn as much as P500,000 weekly, Paraiso said, though he noted this is a conservative estimate. 

"These [influencers have] around one million to two million followers. These are the ones that earn 500,000 a week," Paraiso said.

These unlicensed online gaming platforms are difficult to weed out because they are not entirely under the scope of Philippine laws. Most platforms locate their funding and back offices outside the Philippines, maintaining only small marketing offices and Filipino promoters locally.

Meta has informed the CICC that it is banning all illegal online gambling ads on its platform.

But Paraiso believes action should also be taken against users who promote or endorse illegal online gambling websites. "It has to be included — the promotion of these sites — because these promotions take you outside your platform, to their websites."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is currently weighing the possibility of a total ban on online gambling, according to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro earlier this week. 

But Paraiso warned that a blanket ban on online gambling could drive operators further underground, making them harder to track.

"I would say that we are not ready for a total ban because everyone would just go unregulated or they would just go illegal," Paraiso said. "We are not ready to go after these illegal online gaming platforms outside the country. That's the simple reality of it."

"We can disrupt them and block every time. But the problem with our law enforcement agencies is who would they go after if it becomes cross border?" he added.

National scourge

A 2023 Capstone-Intel survey found 66% of Filipinos aged 18-24 engaged in online gambling, with 57% of those aged 41-55 also participating. Nearly 70 percent spend less than 1,000 pesos on betting, while 20 percent wager up to 3,000 pesos, according to the study.

This year saw electronic gaming surpass traditional casinos in the Philippines for the first time, with e-games and e-bingo generating P51.39 billion — 49.36% of total gross gaming revenue — in the first quarter of 2025, according to PAGCOR. In comparison, licensed casinos earned P49.28 billion during the same period. 

Online forums and social media groups have emerged to support Filipinos battling gambling addiction, with many saying the easy access to gaming apps and one-click deposit features make it extremely difficult to stop.

CRIME

ONLINE GAMBLING

PAGCOR
