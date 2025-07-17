Gov. Vilma Santos Recto urges unity amid tensions in Batangas Sangguniang Panlalawigan

MANILA, Philippines — As tensions flared during the initial session days of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of Batangas, Governor Vilma Santos Recto called on board members to uphold a cordial and respectful atmosphere in their proceedings.

The governor's appeal came after a dramatic start to the SP’s first regular session, where members voted unanimously to overrule the decision of Presiding Officer and Vice Governor Hermilando Mandanas. Mandanas had earlier rejected the committee report endorsing the Internal Rules and Procedures (IRP) that would guide the body’s operations.

On the motion of 6th District Board Member Aries Emmanuel Mendoza, the 15-member SP approved the IRP proposal in a show of unity. The board asserted that their unanimous vote effectively invalidated Mandanas' earlier ruling against the committee report. Recognizing the rocky start of the legislative body, Gov. Recto issued a firm call for reconciliation. “While it’s natural for members to have differing opinions — a sign of a functioning democracy — it’s important that these differences be resolved swiftly and in accordance with proper parliamentary procedures,” the governor emphasized. During the July 14 session, Mendoza reiterated that the committee report had been prepared and signed by the Committee on Ethics and Governance, of which all SP members are part.

“Nasa harapan kami upang ipasa na ang IRP,” said Mendoza as nearly all members of the body raised their hands in agreement. “Mas mahigit pa sa 2/3 vote ang nandito po at unanimous ang ating mga bokal.” he stressed. Despite this, Vice Gov. Mandanas stood firm, rejecting the vote. He argued that the committee hearing had not been officially terminated, but merely adjourned, making the report premature.

“Again, the appeal is denied,” Mandanas said. “As I’ve stated, the majority cannot override procedure. A committee report should only be submitted after the termination of committee hearings.” In response, Mendoza invoked parliamentary principles, pointing out that in the absence of specific laws or regulations, parliamentary rules should apply — and that those rules uphold the will of the majority. (End)