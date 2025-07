Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18 due to â€˜Crisingâ€™

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18 due to ‘Crising’

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:12 p.m.) — Several local government units have suspended classes for Friday, July 18, 2025, as Tropical Depression Crising continues to affect parts of the country.

Below is a running list of class suspensions as of Thursday evening:

National Capital Region

Las Piñas City – All levels, public and private

Malabon City – All levels, public and private

San Juan City – All levels, public and private

Taguig City – No face-to-face classes, Kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private

Valenzuela City – Kindergarten to Senior High School, public and private

Region I

Pangasinan Dagupan City – All levels, public and private



Region III

Bulacan Obando – All levels, public and private

Nueva Ecija Talavera – Preschool to Senior High School, public and private



Region IV-A

Batangas Calaca – All levels, public and private Nasugbu – All levels, public and private, suspension also in effect on July 19 Taal – Kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private

Cavite province – All levels, public and private

Laguna province – Preschool to Senior High School, public and private

Quezon province – Kindergarten to High School, public and private

Rizal province Morong – No face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private



Region IV-B

Occidental Mindoro – All levels, public and private Magsaysay – All levels, public and private



Region V

Camarines Norte Daet – No face-to-face classes, preschool to senior high school, public and private Vinzons – Preschool to Senior High School, public and private



Region VI

Antique Belison – Preschool to senior high school, public and private Hamtic – No face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school, public and private Valderrama – Preschool to senior high school, public and private



Region VII

Cebu province Cebu City – All public schools Lapu-Lapu City – All public schools Mandaue City – All levels, public and private Minglaniolla – All levels, public and private Naga City – All levels, public San Fernando – All levels, public and private Talisay City – All public schools



Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet Baguio City – Preschool to Senior High School, public and private



Negros Island Region

Negros Occidental Binalbagan – All levels, public and private Calatrava – All levels, public and private Sipalay City – All levels, public and private Talisay City – All levels, public and private

Negros Oriental Talisay – No face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Siquijor province – All levels, public and private

Please refresh this page for updates.