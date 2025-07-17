^

Headlines

Tourism chief Frasco: HelloSafe retraction can't undo damage to Philippines' reputation

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 4:46pm
Tourism chief Frasco: HelloSafe retraction can't undo damage to Philippines' reputation
Foreign tourists checking their travel documents upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.
The STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism wants insurance firm HelloSafe to go beyond issuing an apology for tagging the Philippines as the world's "least safe" country, saying in a statement that there should be "transparency and accountability" for its now-retracted report.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco wrote a letter to HelloSafe founder Antoine Fruchard to "seek redress on the false and misleading article” as the “dissemination of such information under the guise of safety index caused unwarranted alarm and inflicted damage to our country’s reputation," the department said in a statement on Thursday, July 17.

"The DOT takes note of and appreciates the apology and rectification by HelloSafe. However, it reminds content publishers and data aggregators to exercise greater circumspection and responsibility when releasing studies that may influence public perception,” Frasco said.

HelloSafe apologized for its report that branded the Philippines as the least safe country in the world in a statement on its website on July 15. It has since removed a section from its travel safety index that previously listed the Philippines, Colombia, and Mexico as the three most dangerous countries, citing “high levels of violence within society.”

“Following strong reactions from Filipino citizens, media, and institutions in response to our recent global travel safety ranking, HelloSafe has decided to suspend the publication of said ranking as of June 20, 2025,” the firm said, adding that it is now reviewing its methodology for the index.

But Frasco said the damage had already been done, with the original report continuing to circulate on international media platforms despite HelloSafe's retraction.

"The DOT reiterates the importance of transparency in methodology and sourcing—especially in global rankings that carry real consequences for a country's reputation and its tourism industry," Frasco said in the statement. 

The tourism chief said that the flawed ranking undermined years of efforts by both government and the private sector to promote the Philippines as a "globally competitive, safe, and welcoming tourism destination."

"We reiterate the gravity of the reputational damage caused by the publication of the false article, which caused undue alarm [and] distorted public perception," Frasco said.

Besides Frasco, other tourism industry groups, including the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Pacific Asia Travel Association, and Philippine Travel Agencies Association, also condemned the report as "misleading" and demanded its retraction.

The DOT said it would continue monitoring how the Philippines is represented in international travel reports and rankings.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

PHILIPPINES

TOURISM

TRAVEL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through...
Headlines
fbtw
Estomo part of Atong&rsquo;s alpha group, Totoy insists

Estomo part of Atong’s alpha group, Totoy insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After accusing retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo of being one of the co-conspirators in the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts,...
Headlines
fbtw
First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed
play

First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
A Filipina overseas worker has died due to injuries sustained in the Israel-Iran bombings last month.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is considering filing charges against prosecutors over their latest attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nakakagalit na&rsquo;: De Lima slams prosecutor&rsquo;s move to reverse her acquittal

‘Nakakagalit na’: De Lima slams prosecutor’s move to reverse her acquittal

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“I don't understand what the prosecution is trying to do! Put me in triple jeopardy after nearly 7 years in unjust...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG reports China's latest harassment near Scarborough Shoal, disputes Beijing's account

PCG reports China's latest harassment near Scarborough Shoal, disputes Beijing's account

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has accused the China Coast Guard of tailing and obstructing a patrolling Philippine vessel near...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos picks new ERC chief after Dimalanta quits

Marcos picks new ERC chief after Dimalanta quits

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Francis Saturnino Juan as the new chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to face strong disapproval on the issues Filipinos care about most, with a new survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The National Council on Disability Affairs said the launch of the first batch of unified IDs for persons with disabilities,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with