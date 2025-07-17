Tourism chief Frasco: HelloSafe retraction can't undo damage to Philippines' reputation

Foreign tourists checking their travel documents upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism wants insurance firm HelloSafe to go beyond issuing an apology for tagging the Philippines as the world's "least safe" country, saying in a statement that there should be "transparency and accountability" for its now-retracted report.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco wrote a letter to HelloSafe founder Antoine Fruchard to "seek redress on the false and misleading article” as the “dissemination of such information under the guise of safety index caused unwarranted alarm and inflicted damage to our country’s reputation," the department said in a statement on Thursday, July 17.

"The DOT takes note of and appreciates the apology and rectification by HelloSafe. However, it reminds content publishers and data aggregators to exercise greater circumspection and responsibility when releasing studies that may influence public perception,” Frasco said.

HelloSafe apologized for its report that branded the Philippines as the least safe country in the world in a statement on its website on July 15. It has since removed a section from its travel safety index that previously listed the Philippines, Colombia, and Mexico as the three most dangerous countries, citing “high levels of violence within society.”

“Following strong reactions from Filipino citizens, media, and institutions in response to our recent global travel safety ranking, HelloSafe has decided to suspend the publication of said ranking as of June 20, 2025,” the firm said, adding that it is now reviewing its methodology for the index.

But Frasco said the damage had already been done, with the original report continuing to circulate on international media platforms despite HelloSafe's retraction.

"The DOT reiterates the importance of transparency in methodology and sourcing—especially in global rankings that carry real consequences for a country's reputation and its tourism industry," Frasco said in the statement.

The tourism chief said that the flawed ranking undermined years of efforts by both government and the private sector to promote the Philippines as a "globally competitive, safe, and welcoming tourism destination."

"We reiterate the gravity of the reputational damage caused by the publication of the false article, which caused undue alarm [and] distorted public perception," Frasco said.

Besides Frasco, other tourism industry groups, including the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Pacific Asia Travel Association, and Philippine Travel Agencies Association, also condemned the report as "misleading" and demanded its retraction.

The DOT said it would continue monitoring how the Philippines is represented in international travel reports and rankings.