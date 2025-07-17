^

Headlines

One group, same method: DOJ sees tie between drug war, sabungeros' case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 4:16pm
One group, same method: DOJ sees tie between drug war, sabungeros' case
Relatives hold photos of some missing cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros) from Manila and Laguna, as they sought help from Malacañang, Jan. 31.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Individuals involved in the drug war killings may be linked to the disappearances of the missing sabungeros due to similar methods used, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 16, the Justice chief said there may be a convergence of personnel, with the same group allegedly involved in both killings.

“There seems to be a convergence. The actors involved in enforced disappearances appear to be the same group,” Remulla said in an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 16.

“They belonged to one group and were utilized in both instances — they were part of the drug war and of the group that handled the sabungeros’ disposal,” he added.

Remulla said authorities are now investigating locations that may have been used both for e-sabong activities and drug war operations.

He also revealed that authorities are exhuming three unclaimed bodies buried by police in 2020, which may be linked to the drug war.

“We’re exhuming them now because we have to find out who they are. We’re also setting up a DNA bank because the disappearances must be solved,” Remulla said.

Asked if the investigation into the drug war and the sabungeros’ case will be merged, Remulla said the priority remains on the latter, but admitted overlap in both probes.

As of July 15, authorities have recovered six bones from Taal Lake, where whistleblower Julie Patidongan, also known as alias "Totoy," claimed the cockfighting victims were dumped after being executed.

RELATED: 'Mix, mix’: Human, animal remains recovered from Taal Lake, says Torre

Whistleblower remains an accused. Patidongan remains an accused in the case of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, with his statements still undergoing “validation and evaluation,” according to Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon on Tuesday, July 15.

“What I know as of this time is that they’re continually building up the case, trying to validate also information that is provided by alias Totoy (Patidongan),” Fadullon said in an ambush interview.

Patidongan and the victims’ families earlier filed complaints against 12 police officers allegedly involved in the disappearances.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said there would be no “sacred cows” when it comes to filing charges against public officials implicated in the disappearances.

“Kahit mayor, kahit governor, kahit senator—basta kasama sila doon sa alpha group na ’yan… will be charged if tama ang case buildup,” Remulla said in an ambush interview on July 16.

(Even if it’s a mayor, governor, or senator — anyone part of that alpha group will be charged if the case is strong.)

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DILG

DOJ

DRUG WAR

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

JONVIC REMULLA

JULIE PATIDONGAN

MISSING SABUNGEROS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through...
Headlines
fbtw
Estomo part of Atong&rsquo;s alpha group, Totoy insists

Estomo part of Atong’s alpha group, Totoy insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
After accusing retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo of being one of the co-conspirators in the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is considering filing charges against prosecutors over their latest attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed
play

First Filipino fatality in Israel-Iran conflict confirmed

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
A Filipina overseas worker has died due to injuries sustained in the Israel-Iran bombings last month.
Headlines
fbtw
New shepherd for Cebu: Pope Leo picks Alberto Uy to lead Cebu archdiocese

New shepherd for Cebu: Pope Leo picks Alberto Uy to lead Cebu archdiocese

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
According to the Vatican Press Office, the Pontiff named Bishop Alberto Uy as the new Archbishop of Cebu, the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG reports China's latest harassment near Scarborough Shoal, disputes Beijing's account

PCG reports China's latest harassment near Scarborough Shoal, disputes Beijing's account

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has accused the China Coast Guard of tailing and obstructing a patrolling Philippine vessel near...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos picks new ERC chief after Dimalanta quits

Marcos picks new ERC chief after Dimalanta quits

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Francis Saturnino Juan as the new chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

Marcos faces strongest disapproval on top Filipino concerns: inflation, workers' pay

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to face strong disapproval on the issues Filipinos care about most, with a new survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

Delay hits pilot launch of unified PWD ID system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The National Council on Disability Affairs said the launch of the first batch of unified IDs for persons with disabilities,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with