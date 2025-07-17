One group, same method: DOJ sees tie between drug war, sabungeros' case

Relatives hold photos of some missing cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros) from Manila and Laguna, as they sought help from Malacañang, Jan. 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Individuals involved in the drug war killings may be linked to the disappearances of the missing sabungeros due to similar methods used, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 16, the Justice chief said there may be a convergence of personnel, with the same group allegedly involved in both killings.

“There seems to be a convergence. The actors involved in enforced disappearances appear to be the same group,” Remulla said in an ambush interview on Wednesday, July 16.

“They belonged to one group and were utilized in both instances — they were part of the drug war and of the group that handled the sabungeros’ disposal,” he added.

Remulla said authorities are now investigating locations that may have been used both for e-sabong activities and drug war operations.

He also revealed that authorities are exhuming three unclaimed bodies buried by police in 2020, which may be linked to the drug war.

“We’re exhuming them now because we have to find out who they are. We’re also setting up a DNA bank because the disappearances must be solved,” Remulla said.

Asked if the investigation into the drug war and the sabungeros’ case will be merged, Remulla said the priority remains on the latter, but admitted overlap in both probes.

As of July 15, authorities have recovered six bones from Taal Lake, where whistleblower Julie Patidongan, also known as alias "Totoy," claimed the cockfighting victims were dumped after being executed.

Whistleblower remains an accused. Patidongan remains an accused in the case of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts, with his statements still undergoing “validation and evaluation,” according to Prosecutor General Anthony Fadullon on Tuesday, July 15.

“What I know as of this time is that they’re continually building up the case, trying to validate also information that is provided by alias Totoy (Patidongan),” Fadullon said in an ambush interview.

Patidongan and the victims’ families earlier filed complaints against 12 police officers allegedly involved in the disappearances.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said there would be no “sacred cows” when it comes to filing charges against public officials implicated in the disappearances.

“Kahit mayor, kahit governor, kahit senator—basta kasama sila doon sa alpha group na ’yan… will be charged if tama ang case buildup,” Remulla said in an ambush interview on July 16.

(Even if it’s a mayor, governor, or senator — anyone part of that alpha group will be charged if the case is strong.)