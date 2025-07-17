^

Headlines

Fact check: AI deepfake video impersonates Cardinal Tagle on TikTok

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 6:59am
Fact check: AI deepfake video impersonates Cardinal Tagle on TikTok
A staff member of the Holy Family Parish in Quezon City gather around a computer screen on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 as they watch the solemn transfer of Pope Francis' remains from the Santa Marta residence to Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A TikTok account has used AI deepfake technology to impersonate Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, falsely showing him announcing that he has officially joined the platform.

A July 13 video uploaded by a TikTok account with the username "luis.antonio.g..c2" and display name "Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle" features an AI-manipulated version of the cardinal claiming to personally manage the account. 

Tagle — also a pro-prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization — was made to say:

"This is my one and only official TikTok account [as] Cardinal Chito. I personally manage it, though my time is limited due to my duties as a cardinal based in Vatican City. [...] Please do not be confused or afraid because I had clearly explaned everything in this video. Kindly block and report any other account impersonating me. "

The video also has the text overlay: "@luis.antonio.g..c2 my only TikTok account"

RATING: This is fake.

Facts

Tagle does not have an official TikTok account as of posting.

The cardinal maintains a verified Facebook page named Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle. The only other link displayed on Tagle's page is the website for Jesuit Communications, the media arm of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus, which produces his long-running show "The Word Exposed."

The deepfake video appears to have used footage of Tagle from "The Word Exposed" to create the AI-manipulated video. 

The TikTok video also shows other signs typical of AI-generated deepfakes, including unnatural eye blinking and slight facial distortions. 

It also appears to use AI-based "morphing" technology, which digitally alters the movement of the lips to match the fake audio. The digitally altered voice does not match Tagle’s real cadence and accent.

Why we fact-checked this

Tagle joins a growing number of Vatican officials targeted by AI deepfake technology. 

Pope Leo XIV has also been impersonated in deepfake videos, prompting the Vatican to recently issue warnings about AI-generated clips falsely showing him delivering messages he never made, including a 36-minute video in which he appears to praise Burkina Faso’s military ruler, Ibrahim Traoré. 

The late Pope Francis and Marc Cardinal Ouellet have also previously been impersonated in deepfake videos promoting a "prosperity prayer" scam.

While the TikTok video impersonating Tagle does not promote any product or external link, it urges viewers to block and report other supposed impostors.

The TikTok account has so far garnered 1,180 followers, and its AI deepfake video has reached over 600 videos. Its other videos are mostly of real clips from Tagle's "The Word Exposed."

FACT-CHECK

LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE

POPE LEO XIV

VATICAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

By Jean Mangaluz | 14 hours ago
The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nakakagalit na&rsquo;: De Lima slams prosecutor&rsquo;s move to reverse her acquittal

‘Nakakagalit na’: De Lima slams prosecutor’s move to reverse her acquittal

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
“I don't understand what the prosecution is trying to do! Put me in triple jeopardy after nearly 7 years in unjust...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is considering filing charges against prosecutors over their latest attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Estomo part of Atong&rsquo;s alpha group, Totoy insists

Estomo part of Atong’s alpha group, Totoy insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
After accusing retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo of being one of the co-conspirators in the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts,...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady not joining Marcos in US trip &ndash; Palace

First Lady not joining Marcos in US trip – Palace

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos will not be accompanying President Marcos on his official visit to Washington next week, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Insurance firm sorry for Philippines &lsquo;least safe country&rsquo; tag

Insurance firm sorry for Philippines ‘least safe country’ tag

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
 HelloSafe, the travel insurance firm that branded the Philippines as the “least safe country in the world in 2025”...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Special elections don&rsquo;t require Congress resolution&rsquo;

‘Special elections don’t require Congress resolution’

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) can hold special elections for vacant congressional...
Headlines
fbtw
With static trust rating, VP continues work

With static trust rating, VP continues work

By Bella Cariaso | 8 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will continue to work as her trust rating hardly moved from 60 percent in May to 61 percent in...
Headlines
fbtw
Trust ratings up for House

Trust ratings up for House

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
The House of Representatives ended the 19th Congress with its highest trust rating in recent memory, even as it tackled one...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Pinoys still trapped in SEA scam centers

DFA: Pinoys still trapped in SEA scam centers

By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
The Philippines has appealed to foreign governments for assistance in rescuing Filipino victims of human trafficking...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with