â€˜Nakakahiyaâ€™: Palace slams 'fake news' surrounding businessman's death

‘Nakakahiya’: Palace slams 'fake news' surrounding businessman's death

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro conducts a press briefing in the Palace on July 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace slammed “obstructionists” who are spreading “fake news” about the death of Rustan’s heir Paolo Tantoco, saying that the alleged police report circulating on social media was fabricated.

Online platforms have been abuzz after reports emerged about Tantoco’s cause of death, with some insinuating that a member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s family may be involved.

Sen. Imee Marcos, the president’s sister, has urged Malacañang to fully disclose the events surrounding Tantoco’s death.

However, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said private individuals were being unfairly dragged into politics.

“Nakakahiya ang kanilang mga ginagawa,” Castro said. (What they are doing is shameful).

Addressing a specific police report circulating among pro-Duterte circles that tagged a member of the Marcos family, Castro said the report was fabricated and encouraged the public to verify the official document with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Castro also criticized, but refused to name, former spokespersons and journalists who circulated the report, calling them “propagandists.”

The Palace is studying possible legal actions against those spreading disinformation about Tantoco’s death.

Tantoco, heir of Rustan Commercial Corp., died in the United States at the age of 44. His family confirmed his passing in March.