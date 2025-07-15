Marcos abolishes Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the 45th PNPA Commencement Exercises for “Layag-Diwa” Class of 2024 at the B/Gen. Cicero C. Campos Field, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang Cavite on April 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has dissolved the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs as part of a broader reorganization of his administration.

Executive Order 89, signed July 11, abolished the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and redistributed its responsibilities to existing agencies, including the Department of National Defense, National Security Council, Philippine National Police, and National Police Commission.

The order justified the move by citing the need to "revisit the need for a separate office in charge of military and police affairs within the [Office of the President], consistent with the streamlining and rightsizing policy of the Administration."

The office has operated since 2022 under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President, combining military and police advisory functions that previously existed as separate offices.

The military affairs adviser position was created in 1998 to assist with national security policy and decision-making, while the office of the presidential consultant on police affairs was established separately.

No head, no body. The dissolution follows the resignation of then-Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Roman Felix in June when Marcos ordered all members of his Cabinet to tender courtesy resignations as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

"The executive order also stipulated that all records, documents, resources, office spaces, and other properties in the custody of or used by the OPAMPA be forwarded to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Support Services and Auxiliaries," the PCO said.