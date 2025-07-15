^

8 Filipino sailors rescued from Houthi-hit ship now in Saudi Arabia

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 10:18am
Bulk carrier MV Eternity C as seen in a file photo on marinetraffic.com

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Filipino crew members rescued from a cargo vessel sunk by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have safely reached Saudi Arabia, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday, July 15.

The seafarers from the M/V Eternity C disembarked at Jizan port and are now under the care of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah, the Migrant Workers' Office in Jeddah and their shipping agency, the DFA said in a statement. 

The crew will undergo medical assessment before their repatriation in the "coming days," according to the department. 

"The DFA wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending visa considerations to the 8 Filseafarers on humanitarian grounds," the statement read.

Attack on cargo vessel

The M/V Eternity C carried 21 Filipino crew members when Houthi militants attacked it on July 7. The Liberian-flagged vessel sank after the assault near the Yemeni coast.

The attack followed a similar strike one day earlier on the MV Magic Seas, which had 17 Filipino crew among its 22-person crew. All crew from that ship were rescued.

Thirteen still missing. The eight rescued sailors represent less than half of the Filipino crew aboard the Eternity C. Thirteen Filipino seafarers remain missing after the attack.

The July 6-7 attacks marked some of the most violent maritime strikes in the Red Sea since Houthis began targeting international shipping in November 2023. At least two deaths have been reported from both attacks, though officials have not confirmed the victims' nationalities.

DFA

HOUTHI

RED SEA
