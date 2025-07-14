Marcos visit to US upon Trump's invitation, says DFA

MANILA, Philippines — United States President Donald Trump personally invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit the White House next week, where the two leaders are set to discuss key bilateral issues under a cloud of trade tensions and concerns over the US's hardline deportation policies.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro shared during a press conference on Monday, July 14, that Trump invited Marcos directly, making Marcos "probably the first [among] ASEAN leaders who have been invited by President Trump."

Marcos will stay at Blair House, the official presidential guest residence, during his official visit. "So that means something," Lazaro added.

The visit, scheduled for July 20 to 22, comes shortly after the US imposed new tariffs on Philippine goods, raising duties to 20% from a previously proposed 17%. Philippine trade officials are in Washington this week to seek possible concessions before the Marcos-Trump meeting.

Asked whether the trade officials could secure lower tariffs before Marcos meet Trump, Lazaro declined to comment on the specifics and deferred the matter to the Department of Trade and Industry.

"To the many other issues of what is to be discussed (between Marcos and Trump), as well as talking points, we are still discussing it," Lazaro said.

This will be Marcos’ fifth visit to the US since assuming office, but his first since Trump took office in January.

In January, Marcos said he intended to bring up immigration with Trump following reports that “hundreds of Filipinos” had been deported under Trump’s new crackdown on undocumented migrants. He said then he hoped to “influence policymaking” to protect overseas Filipino workers.