President Marcos visiting US July 20-22 â€“ Palace

President Marcos visiting US July 20-22 – Palace

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a press conference at Malacañang on March 11, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will travel to the United States this month, Malacañang confirmed yesterday, a day after it was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

“I confirm our President’s visit to the US from July 20 to 22,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a press briefing.

Castro, however, deferred to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) when asked about the details of the President’s trip and the agenda of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“OK, details are being finalized,” the Palace press officer said. “But with regard to details on what will be discussed, the DFA will provide them to you.” 

This will be Marcos’ fifth visit to the US since assuming office in 2022 and his first visit since Trump’s election in November last year.

Rubio announced Marcos’ upcoming visit to the US on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ meeting and the trilateral US-Philippines-Japan foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

“We have a great relationship with Japan and the Philippines, and work very closely with them on the economic corridor, on maritime security and territorial integrity – and continue to build upon that partnership, and look forward to hosting the president of the Philippines in Washington in a few days,” Rubio said.

Marcos’ visit comes as the Trump administration slapped a 20 percent tariff on Philippine exports to the US.

The new rate is higher than the 17 percent tariff that was supposed to be imposed on Philippine merchandise exports when Trump announced the policy last April.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and his team are currently in Washington.

Romualdez said the Philippine official is there “for a series of meetings with US counterparts to bolster security cooperation and further solidify our alliance.”

Focused on Indo-Pacific 

In Kuala Lumpur, the United States acknowledged and emphasized the vital role that Southeast Asia will play in the next five decades, and thus is keeping a tight watch over the Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio, speaking at the opening of the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, said the Indo-Pacific region “remains a focal point of US foreign policy.”

“When I hear in the news that perhaps the United States or the world might be distracted by events in other parts of the planet, I would say distraction is impossible, because it is our view – our strong view and the reality – that this century and the next – the story of the next 50 years, will largely be written here in this region, in this part of the world,” he noted.

Rubio said two-thirds of global growth will happen in the Indo-Pacific region, which is why “it is impossible to ignore it, to sideline it and we have no intention of doing so.”

“In fact, we intend it to be – a key component of our engagement with the world is to be engaged here in the region. We’ve been engaged for a very long time. We have strong partnerships we have no intention of abandoning, but rather strengthening and building upon,” he declared. 

Rubio, lauding Malaysia for successfully chairing this year’s conference, said the US is “a committed partner to ASEAN and such is “central to the regional architecture that shapes these dynamics.” — Michael Punongbayan

