Philippines, Japan, United States oppose maritime coercion

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
July 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Philippines, Japan, United States oppose maritime coercion
Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro meets with Japan's foreign affairs minister Iwaya Takeshi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, July 10, 2025.
Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs chiefs of the Philippines, Japan and the United States have voiced opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in maritime areas.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared the view as they discussed the situation in the East and South China Seas at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, at a time when China is stepping up hegemonic moves in the seas.

They also reconfirmed the importance of respecting the rule of law and securing freedom of navigation.

The three-way talks took place on the sidelines of he 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations ministerial meeting in the Malaysian capital.

Their meeting comes ahead of the ninth anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s landmark 2016 arbitral award invalidating China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the top officials of the three countries “discussed strengthening security cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to safeguarding regional peace, stability and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

During the meeting, Lazaro highlighted that the Philippines continues to regard the US and Japan as indispensable partners in enhancing the Philippines’ defense and security capabilities. 

The DFA said she expressed appreciation for the US and Japan’s enduring support for the Philippines’ position in the SCS and the US’ steadfast commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty.

Lazaro stated that “in order for us to be politically strong, we have to be economically strong” and as such, the three officials discussed advancing trilateral cooperation through the Luzon Economic Corridor which connects Subic, Clark, Manila and Batangas (SCMB), and shift the gravity of economic development beyond the National Capital Region, enabling emergence of new growth hubs in Central and Southern Luzon. 

The DFA said Lazaro thanked the US for its $3.8-million funding for the pre-feasibility study of the SCMB Freight Railway and in the pursuit of digitalization among the three countries, deeper cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity capacity building and workforce development was discussed to build safer, more secure and more resilient cyber infrastructure and systems.

The three ministers agreed to hold, by autumn, a meeting on maritime issues among high-ranking government officials of their countries.

They also affirmed that Japan, the US and the Philippines will cooperate to reinforce the supply chains of key minerals and other items and work in unison in fields such as cybersecurity and civil nuclear energy.

Later Thursday, Iwaya and Rubio briefly exchanged views, including on the US’ recent decision to impose 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on imports from Japan. They agreed to continue supporting Japan-US negotiations among relevant ministers on the tariff issue. 

Also at the ASEAN ministerial meeting, Lazaro held bilateral meetings with the United Kingdom and Australia, among other nations. — PNA

JAPAN

PHILIPPINES

UNITED STATES
