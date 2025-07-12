Pinoy seafarers on Houthi-hit ship arrive home

MANILA, Philippines — Six of the 17 Filipino seafarers on the MV Magic Seas that was attacked by Houthi rebels last weekend arrived in the Philippines yesterday afternoon.

The Department of Migrant Workers said the seafarers were welcomed by DMW Assistant Secretary Francis Ron de Guzman together with officials of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Health and Department of Social Welfare and Development along with a medical team of the Manila International Airport Authority that subjected them to a health checkup.

Another three crewmembers of the same bulk carrier arrived at the Clark Airport at around 4 p.m. yesterday.

“Comprehensive reintegration support from the whole-of-government team also awaits the seafarers to ensure their smooth transition and return to their respective families and communities,” the DMW said in a statement.

The repatriates were also provided training vouchers by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday condoled with the families of three Filipino seafarers who were killed after Houthi rebels sank the cargo ship MV Eternity C in the Red Sea last Sunday.

“We pray that justice will be given to the three and their workmates will be safe,” Duterte said in a video message from The Hague in the Netherlands. — Bella Cariaso