Fact check: Typhoon ‘Crising’ has not formed in past week

Post of a false claim that a Typhoon "Crising" has already formed and entered the Philippine area of responsiblity.

MANILA, Philippines — No Typhoon “Crising” has formed within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility in recent weeks, contrary to posts claiming it has already entered the country and intensified into a super typhoon.

A July 9 video from YouTube channel Hashtag Balita falsely reported that “Bagyong Crising” had already formed and was turning into a super typhoon.

The channel also called its video an update to a typhoon that the state weather bureau PAGASA hasn’t reported on yet, simply because it has yet to exist.

The video was titled: “PANIBAGONG BAGYO! MAGIGING SUPER TYPHOON! BAGYONG ‘CRISING’ LATEST UPDATE! JULY 9, 2025” (New typhoon! Will become a super typhoon! Typhoon ‘Crising’ latest update! July 9, 2025)

While its thumbnail said: “BAGYONG ‘CRISING’ BAGONG BAGYONG CRISING, MAGIGING SUPER TYPHOON! DIRETSO SA LUZON” (Typhoon ‘Crising’ the new Typhoon Crising will become a super typhoon! Heading straight to Luzon)

RATING: This is false.

Facts

PAGASA, in its 8 a.m. update on July 9, reported only one low-pressure area outside PAR — about 1,705 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

The state bureau even said the LPA developing into a tropical depression within 24 hours was “unlikely.”

It also tracked Tropical Storm “Danas” (formerly Typhoon “Bising”), which remained outside PAR, about 745 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Bising entered PAR on July 4 but exited later that night. It briefly re-entered on July 6 and left again on July 7.

The false post claimed on the morning of July 9 that Typhoon Crising already existed, but PAGASA's reports showed otherwise.

Even on July 10 and 11, the state weather bureau has not reported any typhoon within or outside PAR.

While “Crising” is the next name on PAGASA’s list for tropical cyclones in 2025, no tropical depression has formed or entered PAR yet to take the name as of writing.

Why we fact-checked this

Several posts and videos about Typhoon Crising have circulated since late June, even though Bising had not yet formed at that time.

One June 30 post by Facebook page Weather Patrol used PAGASA’s logo and a satellite image of a tropical cyclone over the Philippines to falsely suggest that a Super Typhoon Crising had entered PAR. The post was shared 143 times.

Meanwhile, a similar post from News Ph Update on June 27 was shared 372 times.

These false claims can cause unnecessary panic and lead Filipinos to prepare for a storm that doesn’t exist.

As of 2 p.m. on July 11, PAGASA was only watching what’s left of Danas, which is now a weak low-pressure area outside PAR that isn’t expected to redevelop.

Another tropical depression, however, was spotted far off, around 1,920 kilometers east-northeast of Batanes.

The public has been urged to refer to PAGASA’s official pages and website for updates on weather systems and tropical cyclones.