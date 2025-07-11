^

Headlines

No ‘cover-up’ in missing sabungeros case — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 12:24pm
No â€˜cover-upâ€™ in missing sabungeros case â€” Palace
Philippine coast guard personnel prepare to depart to the site where the bodies of cockfighters were allegedly dumped, in Lake Taal off Talisay town, Batangas province, South of Manila on July 10, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — After bones were recovered on the first day of the search for missing sabungeros in Taal Lake, Malacañang vowed that there would be no cover-up in the case.

In a briefing on Friday, July 11, Palace Press Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the discovery warranted a deeper probe to determine whether the remains were connected to the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts.

"Hindi po ito pababayaan. Hindi magkakaroon ng cover-up. Tuloy-tuloy ang pag-iimbestiga," Castro said.

(This will not be neglected. There will be no cover-up. The investigation continues.)

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), authorities are still working to confirm if the bones found in Taal Lake are human.

During the first day of the search, authorities were surprised to find a sack containing dark bones just meters from the shore.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said a team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was present at the scene.

"The DOJ and PCG teams were about 100 meters out and used a smaller boat to reach the shore to see what they had found," Clavano said in a statement to reporters.

"The team decided to verify first whether it was human bones or not before releasing information," he added.

The case of the missing sabungeros has captured national attention once again following new witness claims that the bodies were dumped in Taal Lake. Businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto have been tagged in the allegations.

Julie “Dondon” Patidongan, a former aide of Ang, has accused his former boss of masterminding the disappearances.

Both Ang and Barretto have denied the claims.

MISSING SABUNGEROS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Skeletal remains found in Taal area
play

Skeletal remains found in Taal area

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Police searching for the bodies of cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros found what appeared to be skeletal remains in the Taal...
Headlines
fbtw
Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief&rsquo;s travel records

Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief’s travel records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
The PCSO chief's consent is not enough. Immigration seeking formal consent to release Felix Reyes's travel records...
Headlines
fbtw
US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

18 hours ago
The United States’ NMESIS missile system was used in battle drills during the recent Balikatan 2025 exercises, but no...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to explain fake intel names during trial

Sara to explain fake intel names during trial

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
It is wrong to pay heed to pronouncements of House lawmakers over fictitious names on the confidential funds of both the Office...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No spokespersons battle with OVP&rsquo;

‘No spokespersons battle with OVP’

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Will the naming of a new spokesperson for the office of Vice President Sara Duterte trigger a battle of spokespersons?
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 more Filipino seafarers from Houthi-hit vessel rescued

3 more Filipino seafarers from Houthi-hit vessel rescued

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Four more people have been rescued after Yemen’s Houthi rebels sank a cargo ship in the Red Sea, bringing the total...
Headlines
fbtw

3 LPAs monitored

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
Three low-pressure areas are being monitored amid monsoon rains affecting most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The government should tax online gambling given its social risks, and e-wallets may be the key to effectively capture these...
Headlines
fbtw
US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
US President Donald Trump released a fresh set of letters to trading partners on Wednesday, setting out tariff rates for six...
Headlines
fbtw
Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The new composition of the 314 members of the House of Representatives is a mix of descendants from the country’s most...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with