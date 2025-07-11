^

Headlines

'Free Nanay Sally Ujano': Groups, kin urge release of child rights advocate

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 8:28am
'Free Nanay Sally Ujano': Groups, kin urge release of child rights advocate
Friends and kin of child rights activists Sally Ujano in a press conference in Quezon City on July 10, 2025.
Free Sally Ujano

MANILA, Philippines — Several groups and the family of child rights advocate Sally Ujano are calling for her release from jail after more than a year of detention.

In a press conference on Thursday, July 10, Ujano’s relatives and several child and women’s rights advocates appealed for her humanitarian release, saying she was convicted of trumped-up charges and is in fragile health.

The 67-year-old has been imprisoned for over a year following her conviction for the crime of rebellion.

“Alam niyo kung saan siya galing noong umagang-umaga nahuli siya? Nagja-jogging… nagja-jogging,” Gonzales said.

(Do you know where she came from early that morning when she was arrested? She was jogging… she was jogging.)

Ujano’s family also appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant her immediate release on humanitarian grounds.

“As president and leader of our nation, you have the power to exercise compassion and uphold justice by ensuring her immediate release. Her case is a matter of humanitarian concern, given her age, health condition, peaceful record and decades-long service to the public good,” the family said.

According to Ronie Rosero of the Commission on Human Rights, the family has appealed Ujano’s conviction before the Court of Appeals.

Fragile health. Her son, Klaro Ujano, said the child rights defender suffers from hypertension and heart arrhythmia.

She also has osteoarthritis and scoliosis, conditions reflected in her old medical records but not recognized by the Bureau of Corrections' infirmary.

Arrested by plainclothes police. Ujano was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, by plainclothes police who reportedly did not present any identification.

The arrest was based on a rebellion charge over her alleged involvement in an ambush of two military personnel in Quezon province in 2005.

The rebellion case was filed in 2006 for alleged acts committed in Lucena, which are claims that her family strongly denies.

According to one of her sons, Kim, police officers in civilian clothes blocked Sally’s vehicle and served the warrant without proper identification.

The arrest took place during a weekend amid the enhanced community quarantine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is Sally Ujano? Ujano served as executive director of the Women’s Crisis Center from 2000 to 2007 and was national coordinator of the Philippines Against Child Trafficking from 2008 to 2024.

In 2023, she was recognized by UN Women – Philippines for her significant efforts in human rights advocacy.

She was awarded the title of Feminist Champion against Gender-Based Violence, alongside other rights workers.

She was also instrumental in lobbying for key legislation, including the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

ADVOCATE

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

HUMAN RIGHTS

RED TAGGING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Skeletal remains found in Taal area

Skeletal remains found in Taal area

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Police searching for the bodies of cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros found what appeared to be skeletal remains in the Taal...
Headlines
fbtw
Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief&rsquo;s travel records

Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief’s travel records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 20 hours ago
The PCSO chief's consent is not enough. Immigration seeking formal consent to release Felix Reyes's travel records...
Headlines
fbtw
US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

14 hours ago
The United States’ NMESIS missile system was used in battle drills during the recent Balikatan 2025 exercises, but no...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No spokespersons battle with OVP&rsquo;

‘No spokespersons battle with OVP’

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Will the naming of a new spokesperson for the office of Vice President Sara Duterte trigger a battle of spokespersons?
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte house arrest sought

Duterte house arrest sought

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to call on the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 more Filipino seafarers from Houthi-hit vessel rescued

3 more Filipino seafarers from Houthi-hit vessel rescued

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Four more people have been rescued after Yemen’s Houthi rebels sank a cargo ship in the Red Sea, bringing the total...
Headlines
fbtw

3 LPAs monitored

By Christine Boton | 9 hours ago
Three low-pressure areas are being monitored amid monsoon rains affecting most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

By Louella Desiderio | 9 hours ago
The government should tax online gambling given its social risks, and e-wallets may be the key to effectively capture these...
Headlines
fbtw
US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
US President Donald Trump released a fresh set of letters to trading partners on Wednesday, setting out tariff rates for six...
Headlines
fbtw
Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The new composition of the 314 members of the House of Representatives is a mix of descendants from the country’s most...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with