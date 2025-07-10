3 Filipino seafarers feared dead after Houthi attack in Red Sea

Bulk carrier MV Eternity C as seen in a file photo on marinetraffic.com

MANILA, Philippines — At least three Filipino seafarers are feared dead after an attack by Houthi rebels on a foreign-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, according to Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Thursday, July 10.

The three Filipinos were part of the MV Eternity C, which was traveling to Saudi Arabia when it was attacked near the waters of Yemen. The Houthi rebels struck the ship with a rocket missile, damaging the engine room.

Cacdac said the vessel has sunk due to excessive damage. A total of five Filipino seafarers were rescued, along with one Indian armed guard.

Twenty-one out of 22 crew members aboard the MV Eternity C were Filipino. With the rescue of five Filipino seafarers, 16 remain unaccounted for, including three feared dead.

“Mayroon kaming impormasyon sa tatlong nasawi through the UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization) pero, again, this too is subject to confirmation kaya’t mahalagang makausap namin ang mga limang tripulante,” Cacdac said.

(We have information from the UKMTO that three have died. Again, this too is subject to confirmation, so it is important for us to talk to the five seafarers.)

Cacdac said the Houthis have reportedly abducted several crewmembers of the MV Eternity C, which the U.S. government has since denounced.

“In either case, we are still yet to confirm for ourselves whether indeed the Houthis have the rest of the crew,” Cacdac said.

The DMW secretary said there will be stricter measures for ship management companies that employ Filipino seafarers. He reiterated that Filipino seafarers on vessels traveling through danger zones such as the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden should be fully informed and given the right to refuse travel.

The DMW has suspended the license of the manning agency and its principal while a probe is ongoing, Cacdac said.