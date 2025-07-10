Hontiveros sues ex-Senate witness, vloggers for cyberlibel

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed cyberlibel complaints before the Department of Justice against a former Senate witness, a lawyer and five social media personalities allegedly behind the creation and dissemination of a viral video accusing her of coercing testimony against former president Rodrigo Duterte and alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy.

Michael Maurillo, also known as “Rene,” the man who claimed he was pressured to testify in the Senate hearings, was named as the sole respondent in one complaint.

A separate complaint was filed against lawyer Ferdinand Topacio and vloggers Byron Cristobal, alias Banat By; Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz; Krizette “Kiffy” Chu; Jose “Jay” Sonza; and Alex Destor, also known as Tio Moreno.

“This is not only a case of fake news, this is a systematic and deliberate attack, even against the witnesses, who found courage to speak for truth despite being afraid,” Hontiveros said in Filipino during a press briefing.

Hontiveros said additional complaints may still be filed against other individuals.

The senator said she is not ruling out the possibility emphasized that while she supports freedom of speech and expression, it does not cover the dissemination of false information that endangers others.

The vloggers, meanwhile, were named as respondents for spreading Maurillo’s video and amplifying its claims.

“That video, its circulation, and the added lies from these vloggers are also an attack on the mandate and authority of the Senate,” she said.

The filing of the complaints comes a week after Hontiveros sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation to track down those responsible for the video.

She said her legal team is confident that there is enough evidence to support the charges. – Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Bella Cariaso