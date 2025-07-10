10-day BSKE registration set in August

Comelec Chairman George Garcia reported yesterday that the seven-member commission has agreed to resume voter registration, but it will not allow new voters from Bangsamoro to participate in the October parliamentary polls.

MANILA, Philippines — In the absence of a law postponing December’s barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has opted to hold a nationwide voter registration in August.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia reported yesterday that the seven-member commission has agreed to resume voter registration, but it will not allow new voters from Bangsamoro to participate in the October parliamentary polls.

Garcia said the poll body decided to resume the registration to enable more voters, particularly those belonging to the 15 to 17-year age group to participate in the youth council polls.

The Comelec had suspended the scheduled voter registration in July due to the possibility that the BSKE would not push through in December, he noted.

As for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, Garcia said the Comelec extended until July 15 the deadline for submission of pictures of candidates to be used in the official ballots.

Ballots in the parliamentary polls will bear candidates’ pictures and logos of political parties.