Marcos wants zero out-of-pocket expense for patients

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos wants zero out-of-pocket expense for patients
Speaking during the distribution of ambulance units to local governments in Manila yesterday, Marcos gave assurance that the government is working to gradually reduce hospitalization costs and to improve health services.
THE STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos wants patients to incur zero or minimal hospitalization expenses and to enhance the country’s health system, which is still constrained by lack of funds.

Speaking during the distribution of ambulance units to local governments in Manila yesterday, Marcos gave assurance that the government is working to gradually reduce hospitalization costs and to improve health services.

“If we fix the economy well, we can probably do away with the contributions of the patients,” the President said.

“Just like in some areas I’ve seen and tried, (they charge) the administrative cost only. That’s just about P100. That’s enough... That is the aspiration,” he added.

However, Marcos acknowledged that the goal is not yet doable because of funding issues.

“At the moment, our system is not sufficient to do that. Of course, the funding is always lacking. But we are working, we are managing the budget well so we can fast-track the improvement of health services for our countrymen,” he said.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President’s aspiration is for hospital patients to benefit from a reduced or zero out-of-pocket-expenses as well as expand the  coverage of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

Marcos and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) distributed 387 patient transport vehicles to Luzon local governments at the Quirino Grandstand as part of the government’s effort to enhance emergency response in the country.

The ambulance units were turned over to cities and municipalities in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Marcos said a total of 680 patient transport vehicles have been distributed to various areas since June 2022.

“We will continue to do this and we will not stop until all the needs of our LGUs (local government units) are provided,” the Chief Executive said.

The distribution is part of the PCSO’s medical transport vehicle donation program that seeks to assist local governments and hospitals, especially those in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

Each vehicle is equipped with essential medical tools, including a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure monitors and other supplies.

