Initial dive to search for sabungeros begins

Fish cages dot a large portion of Taal Lake in this file photo while inset shows a spread of photos of missing cockfighting aficionados. Fishponds in the lake leased by a suspect in the disappearance of dozens of the sabungeros will be the ground zero for the search for their remains, according to the Department of Justice.

MANILA, Philippines — The initial dive in Taal Lake to search for the remains of the missing cockfight enthusiasts will proceed today, Department of Justice (DOJ) Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV said.

The operation, set at 10 a.m. at Club Balai Isabel in Talisay, will be conducted by the DOJ, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said the initial dive would involve mapping the area where the bodies were buried,