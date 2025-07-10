Duterte wants to be cremated where he dies â€“ Sara

Duterte wants to be cremated where he dies – Sara

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the Senate's probe into his administration's war on drugs on October 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his wish should death come for him while in jail: cremation.

“He gave his last wish. He said he should be cremated where he will die,” Vice President Sara Duterte said in her latest interview in The Hague, shared by the Office of the Vice President.

Vice President Duterte added that the former president does not want his remains to be brought to the Philippines.

“He wants to be cremated and only his ashes should be brought to the Philippines,” she said.

According to the Vice President, she opposed the request of her father as she is against cremation.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro declined to comment on the matter.

“Those are family matters… so that’s their decision,” she said. – Helen Flores