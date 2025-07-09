DFA summons China envoy over Tolentino ban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to formally express its concern over Beijing’s move to sanction former senator Francis Tolentino, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the DFA “conveyed to the Chinese side that while the imposition of such sanctions falls within China’s legal prerogative, the imposition of punitive measures against democratically elected officials for their official acts is inconsistent with the norms of mutual respect and dialogue that underpin relations between two equal sovereign states.”

“The Department reminded the Ambassador that as a democracy, the Philippines values freedom of expression. In the Philippines’ adherence to the constitutional separation of powers among the three branches of Government, it is the mandate of senators and other elected officials to inquire on matters of national and public interests,” Castro said, quoting Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro.

According to the DFA, Huang was summoned on July 4.

Castro said the Philippines, through the DFA, remains committed to addressing differences through diplomacy and dialogue and looks forward to continued constructive engagement with China to promote mutual understanding.

China barred Tolentino from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau over his supposed “egregious” conduct on issues related to Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on July 1, a day after Tolentino’s term in the Senate ended.

Beijing accused Tolentino and other “anti-China” Philippine politicians of making “malicious remarks and moves” detrimental to China’s interests and its ties with Manila.

“China decides to impose sanctions on former Philippines senator Francis Tolentino for his egregious conduct on China-related issues and prohibit him from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau,” the ministry said in a statement.

In February 2024, the Senate passed Senate Bill 2492, a landmark piece of legislation sponsored by Tolentino which became the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, a law which establishes the country’s archipelagic boundaries and affirms the Philippines’ jurisdiction over its internal waters and exclusive economic zone, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

He also provided evidence linking the Chinese embassy in Manila to the proliferation of troll farm operations in the country.

Tolentino presented a copy of an alleged service agreement contract between Infinitus Marketing Solutions Inc. and the Chinese embassy for the provision of “keyboard warriors” that would portray China positively over its coast guard incursions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He said this would reinforce reports from the Philippine security sector regarding the different hacking and spying activities conducted by Chinese nationals.

In a statement last week, Tolentino said he considers the Chinese government’s move a “badge of honor,” standing by his position that China continues to violate the Philippines’ rights and sovereignty in the WPS.

“I acknowledge the sanctions imposed on me by China for defending the rights, dignity and sovereignty of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea. I have fought – and will continue to fight – for what rightfully belongs to our nation,” Tolentino said in a statement.

“This sanction is a badge of honor and a testament to my unwavering commitment to protect our national interest and our people’s dignity,” he added.

At a press briefing last week, Castro said China cannot silence Filipinos who are “pro-Philippines.”

She said Filipinos cannot be prohibited from defending their own country, which is embroiled in a longstanding row with China over its provocations and illegal takeover of land features within Philippine sovereign waters in the South China Sea.

“Regardless of China’s reason for banning senator Tolentino, that is their decision. But they cannot silence the true Filipinos who are pro-Philippines. They cannot be barred from defending whatever right we have in our country as well as our maritime rights,” the Palace press officer said.

DFA summons

Tolentino yesterday said he supported the move of the DFA to summon Huang.

“As a private citizen, I fully support the Department of Foreign Affairs’ decision to summon the Chinese Ambassador to explain the reported sanctions imposed against me by the Chinese government,” he said.

“This action of China is not only an affront to Philippine sovereignty, but also to the dignity of every Filipino who stands for our national interest, especially in upholding our rightful claims in the West Philippine Sea under international law, including the 2016 Arbitral Award and UNCLOS,” Tolentino added.

He said Beijing’s ban on him only raises the need to protect the country’s democracy and its territory at sea, in light of China’s reported aggressive acts in the WPS and its spying activities.

“If raising concerns about Chinese maritime aggression and reported acts of espionage against Philippine institutions results in foreign retaliation, it only highlights the need for greater vigilance and unity in defending our democratic values and territorial integrity,” Tolentino said.

“No foreign power can intimidate or diminish the dignity of a free and sovereign Filipino nation,” he added. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab