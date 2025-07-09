44% of Pinoys believe Senate delaying VP impeach trial

Vice President Sara Duterte addresses the media at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on February 7, 2025, days after the House of Representatives approved her impeachment.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is deliberately delaying the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, almost half of Filipino respondents said in a Social Weather Stations survey.

The June 25 to 29 SWS poll showed that 44 percent of respondents believe senators do not want to start the impeachment trial.

Only 25 percent said the Senate is not delaying the trial, while 22 percent were undecided.

Nine percent of respondents said they do not know enough to form an opinion on the matter.

The survey found that more Filipinos disagree with the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Forty-two percent of respondents disagreed with the charges, while 32 percent agreed.

Others were undecided or had insufficient knowledge.

Support for the impeachment complaint was highest among those in Metro Manila at 42 percent, followed by the rest of Luzon at 40 percent, the Visayas at 28 percent and Mindanao at 13 percent.

Sixty-five percent of disagreeing respondents were in Mindanao, followed by the Visayas at 46 percent, balance Luzon at 33 percent and Metro Manila at 32 percent.

Only 59 percent of respondents said they knew about Duterte’s impeachment, while 41 percent learned about it during the interview.