DepEd orders schools to form child protection committees vs bullying

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2025 | 12:00am
Students leave the school in Manila on March 3, 2025, where classes are suspended due to extreme heat.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Amid a surge in bullying cases and reports branding the Philippines as the “bullying capital of the world,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara has directed all schools to establish or strengthen their child protection committees to address bullying.

“Bullying incidents have gone up because it also includes cyberbullying. There is a lot of cyberbullying, but what really concerns us are the physical beatings,” Angara said.

On June 25, two students from Basilan National High School in Isabela City were detained after allegedly attacking a classmate who refused to smoke.

According to the Philippine National Police, the victim’s father said the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the victim and even slammed his head against a wall.

Despite the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 or Republic Act 10627 being in effect for over a decade, a recent congressional probe found that many schools have yet to comply with the law’s requirement to create child protection committees, which are tasked with responding swiftly to bullying cases.

Meanwhile, with the recent incident, Angara reminded parents of the importance of parental involvement in reinforcing values and good behavior at home.

