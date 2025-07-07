Families of drug war victims want Rodrigo Duterte alive to stand trial — ICC lawyer

A man holds a portrait of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte in front of the International Criminal Court (ICC) where he will be appearing, in The Hague on March 14, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The irony isn’t lost on them: grieving families, who once feared for their own lives, now quietly hope former President Rodrigo Duterte stays well — if only to one day stand trial before the International Criminal Court for his bloody war on drugs.

Kristina Conti, assistant to counsel at the International Criminal Court, said on Monday, July 7, that the families of victims in Duterte’s drug war are also paying attention to his condition.

“Well we’re concerned as well because we would want him alive for the trial,” she told ONE News’ Morning Matters.

This comes after Elizabeth Zimmerman, Duterte’s former wife, implied in recent statements that the former president is having difficulty adjusting to life while in the ICC’s detention facility.

Duterte has been held in ICC custody for nearly three months while waiting for his September 23 confirmation of charges hearing that will determine whether his case will proceed to trial.

Old, weak narrative

In an interview with supporters, Zimmerman portrayed Duterte as thin, frail and down to “skin and bones,” mirroring the arguments made by Duterte’s lawyers, who are asking the court to allow his temporary release, citing age and health concerns.

Although she described him as a weak, aging man, she also said he’s in good health, now that he’s no longer on medication.

“He is okay, but he is so thin — skin and bones — tulad dito sa picture na ito (pointing to Duterte’s standee),” Zimmerman said in a video posted by Alvin and Tourism Facebook page on July 4.

(He is okay, but he is so thin — skin and bones — like in this picture here.)

“At least he said he is no longer taking any meds, at least okay yan. Tingin ko ha, he’s healthy. But as an old man… mahina na maglakad,” she added.

(At least he said he is no longer taking any medication, so that’s good. I think he’s healthy. But as an old man… he’s already weak when it comes to walking.)

Concerned about his weight, Zimmerman said she asked Duterte why he refuses to eat the food at the facility. He told her he simply doesn’t like it. She also pointed out that the ICC doesn’t serve Filipino food.

However, Conti said that if food were the issue, “he could very well ask for rice.” She added that she had once heard the ICC detention facility can cook rice “the Filipino way,” which makes her wonder what else Duterte needs to fix his appetite.

“Kaya hindi ko alam kung bakit pumapayat or anong kailangang gawin but we wish him all the best,” Conti said. (So I don’t know why he’s losing weight or what needs to be done, but we wish him all the best)

What's in the detention center?

According to the ICC, its detention facility serves prepared food that meets dietary and hygiene standards, both in quality and quantity.

It also allows detainees to cook their own meals and purchase additional grocery items available at the detention center to accommodate their personal and cultural dietary preferences.

Detainees are also given access to books and an outdoor exercise area, but Zimmerman said Duterte chooses not to exercise. He prefers to sleep in and watch television instead.

WATCH: A look inside the detention facility of the International Criminal Court

Keep him alive for the trial

For families of extrajudicial killing victims, justice means seeing Duterte not just tried but imprisoned. They don’t want him dead.

This, to them, is the accountability they and their loved ones were denied, as thousands of drug-related cases were never even subjected to proper investigation.

In their comment on Duterte’s interim release request, the public counsel for victims Paolina Massidda asked ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny the plea, arguing that his strong political influence and popularity remain a threat to victims, families and the judicial process.

The ICC prosecution also opposed Duterte’s bid for interim release, disputing the defense’s unilateral claim that it had agreed to the release.

The prosecution clarified that it had only agreed to a specific country, one that cooperates with the ICC, should the release be granted.

The Pre-Trial Chamber has yet to issue its decision on Duterte’s request.