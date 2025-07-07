^

Influencers warned vs endorsing illegal online gambling

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2025 | 12:00am
Undated photo shows an individual gambling online.
Tory Ho / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is mounting an offensive against illegal electronic gambling platforms operating in the country.

According to CICC deputy executive director Renato Paraiso, the major operation will be in collaboration with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

Paraiso said influencers promoting these illegal gambling platforms will also be subject to prosecution by the CICC.

“We will be in charge of investigating, detecting and blocking (these gaming websites),” Paraiso told The STAR in a phone interview yesterday.

The CICC has already monitored as many as 30 e-gaming platforms unregistered with PAGCOR that are operating on a daily basis.

The CICC is fast-tracking efforts to ensure that the National Telecommunications Commission takes down target gambling sites swiftly, and that the operators behind the scenes are apprehended.

“We are procuring technologies to allow us to make this happen,” Paraiso noted.

