Scam Prevention Center eyed in new Senate bill

Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 1:24pm
Scam Prevention Center eyed in new Senate bill
Stock image of people using their mobile phone.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A bill proposing a Scam Prevention Center has been proposed in the Senate in hopes to address the proliferation of online swindlers. 

Sen. Mark Villar filed the Scam Prevention Center Act: one of his first 10 priority legislation. 

The bill proposes the Philippine Scam Prevention Center, which is an agency that coordinates efforts against online fraud. 

The senator also proposed the Enhanced Protection for Consumer Act, which aims to update  Republic Act 7394 or the Consumer Act.   

Villar also filed the Use of Digital Payments Act, which aims to encourage the government to adopt digital transactions for higher efficiency and transparency. 

A bill seeking the creation of a Magna Carta of Commuters was also filed by Villar. Several other senators also proposed a similar measure. 

Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed a bill of the same name, while Sen. JV Ejercito filed a Commuters’ Rights and Welfare Act. 

Villar also filed the following measures: 

  • Abducted or Missing Persons Alert (AMPA) Act 
  • Granting Universal Social Pension for Senior Citizens 
  • Educational Assistance to Children and Dependent of Farmers and Fisherfolk
  • Free Annual Medical Check-Up Act of 2025
  • Road Safety and Comprehensive Drivers Education Act 
  • Adjusted Benefits for Barangay Officials

 

