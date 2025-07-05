Rainy Saturday due to cycloneâ€™s trough, southwest monsoon

^

Rainy Saturday due to cyclone’s trough, southwest monsoon

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 5, 2025 | 11:41am
A satellite image of the weather hanging above the Philippines on July 5, 2025.
Pagasa / Website

MANILA, Philippines — Pack your umbrella if you’re going out because most of the country is anticipating overcast skies due to the effects of the trough of former Tropical Storm Bising and the southwest monsoon, according to the state weather agency. 

PAGASA said that while the cyclone, formerly known as Bising, is outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), its tail is still affecting Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. The area could expect cloudy skies and scattered rains. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and the rest of Cagayan Valley are experiencing the effects of the southwest monsoon. 

These regions should expect rain throughout the day. 

PAGASA has also not ruled out the possibility of isolated rains for the rest of the country due to the southwest monsoon. 

Areas affected by overcast weather should be wary of possible flash floods or landslides during heavier periods of rainfall. 

Bising exited the country’s PAR on Friday afternoon. A possible re-entry has not been ruled out by state meteorologists.  

PAGASA

WEATHER
