House bill filed allowing seniors, PWDs to enjoy promos and 20% discount together

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 3:23pm
Jollibee service crew take orders at a Jollibee fastfood restaurant in Manila on June 28, 2013.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — A proposed measure in the House aims to let senior citizens and persons with disabilities enjoy their mandated discount on top of promotional offers in establishments. 

Under current practice, seniors and PWDs are typically required to choose between the promo price or their 20% discount, as most businesses do not honor both.

House Bill 16, filed on June 30, seeks to amend existing laws to guarantee that seniors and PWDs can avail of both promotional offers and their mandated discounts, rather than being forced to choose between the two.

 “This bill aims to preserve the preferential treatment accorded to senior citizens and persons with disabilities by mandating the State to adopt an integrated approach on how to make essential programs and other social services available to them in an attainable and convenient manner,” Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District), one of the authors, said.

The proposed measure states that the 20% discount and exemption from the 12% value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services “shall be in addition to any prevailing promotion offers or discounts.”

It also includes a clause prohibiting establishments from requiring seniors and PWDs to present their booklets to avail of the discounts. 

“... [B]ut in no way that it will require presentation of booklets in the procurement of goods,” the bill read. 

The bill clarifies that giving promotional discounts does not satisfy the requirements of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 and the amended Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, which guarantee specific benefits to seniors and PWDs.

So, who shoulders the discount and VAT? Under the bill, they will be shouldered by the business and treated as a deductible expense, allowing it to be subtracted from taxable income.

Rep. Andrew Julian Romualdez (Tingog Party-list), Martin’s son, and Rep. Jude A. Acidre (Party-list) are the bill’s two other principal authors. 

According to its authors, House Bill 16 also seeks to resolve long-standing disputes between senior citizens, PWDs and business establishments over the application of discounts.

By law, senior citizens and PWDs are entitled to a 20% discount at hotels, restaurants, drugstores, cinemas, other leisure and entertainment venues, medical and diagnostic clinics, as well as on public transportation and airfare.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

PWD DISCOUNT COMPLIANCE

SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNT
