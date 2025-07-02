^

Headlines

Appeals court denies Cassie Ong's appeal over human trafficking case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 4:28pm
Appeals court denies Cassie Ong's appeal over human trafficking case
Cassandra Ong makes her first appearance at a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on the alleged illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac Tuesday, September 17, 2024.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals (CA) has denied the petition for certiorari filed by Cassandra Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., in connection with qualified human trafficking charges against her.

In a seven-page decision promulgated on June 25, 2025, the appellate court rejected Ong’s appeal, which sought to overturn the National Prosecution Service’s (NPS) resolution indicting her for qualified human trafficking.

On May 13, 2025, Ong filed her petition without first seeking reconsideration or appeal, as required under the Department of Justice (DOJ) rules of procedure. 

She argued that bypassing these remedies was justified due to public statements made by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and what she claimed were due process violations by the DOJ-NPS.

The CA noted that Ong only received a copy of the DOJ resolution on May 2, 2025, although news outlets had reported the indictment as early as April 28. 

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento was quoted in reports confirming the criminal information had been filed before the Regional Trial Court in Angeles City. 

The next day, another outlet reported—citing an unnamed DOJ official—that the case would be transferred to a Pasig court.

In subsequent public statements, Remulla expressed confidence in the prosecutors' findings, saying on April 30 and May 1 that they had found “more than probable cause” against Ong.

The appellate court's ruling. The CA ruled that Ong’s petition was premature, noting that she failed to exhaust plain, speedy, and adequate remedies, specifically a motion for reconsideration or an appeal, both allowed under DOJ rules on preliminary investigation.

“Reconsideration was a plain, speedy, and adequate remedy in the ordinary course of law available to petitioner that barred her from immediately availing of certiorari,” the ruling read.

The court dismissed Ong’s claim that such remedies would be futile, rejecting her argument that alleged due process violations and “speculative” DOJ findings justified skipping ordinary procedures.

It explained that under legal doctrine, certiorari is only appropriate after all administrative remedies have been exhausted.

On May 15, 2025, the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 118 issued a warrant of arrest for Ong, former human rights lawyer Harry Roque, and 48 others.

They are accused of involvement in human trafficking activities linked to Lucky South 99, a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) facility raided by authorities on June 5, 2024.

The accused include alleged incorporators, directors, stockholders, officers, authorized representatives, and/or employees of Lucky South 99.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP’s case’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian maintained that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte must proceed, even as he expects...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Exactly how many “girlfriends” does detained former president Rodrigo Duterte really have?
Headlines
fbtw
Teves fit for jail, not hospital arrest &mdash; Remulla

Teves fit for jail, not hospital arrest — Remulla

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. will not be given preferential treatment or allowed hospital arrest, Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran bloc to back Sotto for SP

Veteran bloc to back Sotto for SP

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
Ruling himself out as a contender for the Senate presidency, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday revealed that the “veteran...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment
play

Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After &lsquo;double acquittal&rsquo;: De Lima to file case for wrongful prosecution

After ‘double acquittal’: De Lima to file case for wrongful prosecution

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
Following her acquittal, ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is turning the tables on those who had her jailed over trumped-up...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace backs open bicam budget deliberations

Palace backs open bicam budget deliberations

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday backed calls to open to the public bicameral budget deliberations.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Robert Dean Barbers, former general manager of the defunct Philippine Tourism Authority, was sentenced to up to eight...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs chief told: Fight smuggling, boost border protection

Customs chief told: Fight smuggling, boost border protection

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has directed newly appointed Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno to intensify border protection and strengthen...
Headlines
fbtw
China bars Tolentino for &lsquo;egregious conduct&rsquo;

China bars Tolentino for ‘egregious conduct’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
China has imposed sanctions on former senator Francis Tolentino, barring him from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with