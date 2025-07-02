Convening of VP Sara's impeach trial hinges on the House, says spox

MANILA, Philippines — The continuation of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial depends on the House of Representatives, impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol said on Wednesday, July 2.

The House and Senate have been in a back-and-forth over the trial following the Senate’s decision to return the articles of impeachment to the lower chamber.

“If you look at the impeachment order dated June 10, convening again depends on the House of Representatives’ compliance with the second order,” Tongol said in Filipino when asked if the court will reconvene between now and July 27.

The impeachment court has set two conditions for the House: one, to certify that the impeachment complaint is constitutional; and two, to certify that it intends to pursue prosecution in the 20th Congress.

While the House has raised several legal questions over the Senate’s orders, they complied with the first order.

When it comes to the second order, this is where complications arise.

Tongol explained that the second order would likely be in the form of a resolution.

“The authorizing of House prosecutors, giving them authority, I think it will also be contained in a resolution because as you know, the Congress is a collegial body and it can only act collegially through its parliamentary procedures such as passing of a resolution or a bill,” Tongol said.

However, the House needs to convene as a 20th Congress first if they want to comply and pass any resolution.

This would effectively mean that the impeachment court cannot convene until the 20th Congress resumes July 28 onwards.

This raises even more complications for Congress.

Since the 19th Congress has ended, lawmakers will have to elect new leaders for the 20th Congress.

On the House’s end, this means that if there is a change in leadership, this may effectively alter the chamber’s decision on whether or not they should produce the resolution certifying that they want to pursue the prosecution of Duterte’s trial.

However, with a majority of the House reportedly indicating their support for Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) to be the Speaker for the 20th Congress, this outcome is unlikely.

The change of leadership weighs more heavily on the Senate.

While Sen. Francis Escudero still has holdover power as the presiding officer of the impeachment court; he is no longer Senate president.

The senate presidency, and the position of the impeachment court’s presiding officer, will also be determined when the Senate formally begins again on July 28.

While Escudero reportedly has the numbers to stay on as the Senate president, former Senate president Sen. Tito Sotto reportedly has backers to unseat Escudero.